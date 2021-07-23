20 Fun Things to Do in Deep Ellum, Dallas

Are you getting ready to take a trip to Dallas, Texas? Are you planning on visiting the historic Deep Ellum neighborhood? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you first see all there is to experience in Deep Ellum. Keep this list in mind so you can narrow down your options and plan a fun and exciting trip.

1. Stay at ‘Deep Ellum Hostel’ or ‘The Pittman Hotel’

If you want to stay right in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, Deep Ellum Hostel and The Pittman Hotel are great places to rest your head. Both locations put you right in the middle of all the fun Deep Ellum has to offer.

2. Eat Breakfast at ‘AllGood Café’

AllGood Café is a cozy diner filled with fun rock ‘n roll-themed decor. Locals and visitors alike agree it’s one of the best places to visit for delicious, southern-style comfort food.

3. Enjoy the City’s Artwork

The Deep Ellum neighborhood is full of stunning artwork. You don’t even have to visit a gallery if you don’t want to (although there are some great ones that we’ll touch on later).

The neighborhood’s streets are filled with murals and street art; there’s plenty to see just by walking up and down the roads. The “Welcome to Dallas” mural, in particular, is a must-see.

4. Get Inked at ‘Elm Street Tattoo’

Let’s say you see all the street art Deep Ellum has to offer and want to get a tattoo to remember your trip. If the urge strikes, you need to visit Elm Street Tattoo for a quality, custom design.

5. Visit ‘The Point Skate Shop’

Skateboarding enthusiasts will love The Point Skate Shop. It’s the place to go for boards, shoes, and other equipment. It also offers skating lessons and open skating opportunities.

6. Try Sweet Treats at ‘Rocket Fizz’

Rocket Fizz is a fun store for visitors of all ages. Anyone who loves candy, soda, and other sweet treats, including classics that aren’t sold at regular stores, will find something that piques their interest here.

7. Buy Flowers at ‘Petal Pushers’

Want to pick up some flowers for your hotel room or for a loved one you’re visiting during your stay? Petal Pushers in Deep Ellum offers gorgeous bouquets and flower arrangements that everyone will love. Fun fact: The flowers will be delivered to you by ridiculously good-looking men driving pink Stella scooters!

8. Find Gifts for Those Back Home at ‘Jade & Clover’

Want to buy some gifts for your friends and family back home? You’ll find plenty of options at Jade & Clover. From plants and bath salts to paper goods and jewelry, there’s something for everyone on your list.

9. Shop for Vintage Home Goods at ‘Flea Style’

Do you have a love for all things vintage? If so, Flea Style has got you covered with home goods, decor, apparel, and more.

10. Expand Your Reading List at ‘Deep Vellum Books’

Looking for a great read? Head to Deep Vellum Books. This shop features a wide range of books. It’s also a fun place to get a coffee and soak up the culture of the Deep Ellum neighborhood.

11. Take Pictures at ‘Dallas Pinup’

Want to channel your inner fashionista and feel extra-glamorous for the day? Dallas PinUp is a unique boutique, salon, and photography studio where everyone can enjoy some self-care.

12. Grab Some Food at ‘1890 Marketplace,’ ‘The Mozzarella Company,’ or ‘Amor Y Queso’

After all this fun, you’ll need to refuel, right? Eighteen Ninety grill, lounge & marketplace, The Mozzarella Company, and Amor Y Queso all have delicious food that will satisfy everyone in your group.

13. Catch a Show at ‘Undermain Theatre’

Undermain Theatre is an innovative local theatre company made up of artists who seek to inspire, educate, and challenge their audiences. If you’re interested in doing something new and different, you can’t go wrong with a trip here.

14. Take in Art at ‘The Umbrella Gallery,’ ‘Kettle Art,’ or ‘Deep Ellum Art Co.’

Want to see more art during your stay? Deep Ellum has a variety of museums and galleries available. The Umbrella Gallery, Kettle Art, and Deep Ellum Art Co. are all great places to visit.

15. Enjoy More Meals

Need more food to fuel your visit? Luckily, Deep Ellum is home to many more restaurants. The following are some other tasty and beloved options: Pecan Lodge, Terry Black’s Barbeque, Vidorra, Zatar Lebanese Tapas, Serious Pizza, Elm & Good, Cane Rosso, Local, Purépecha Room ( a secret restaurant at the back of Revolver Taco Lounge), Stirr

16. Get Dessert at ‘Le Bon Temps’ or ‘Picole Pops’

In the mood to grab dessert after dinner? Le Bon Temps offers French beignets and coffee. If you want something nice and cool, Picole Pops is a good alternative.

17. Get Caffeinated

Need a pick-me-up to make it through the rest of your trip? Get caffeinated at one of these awesome shops: Murray Street Coffee Shop, Merit Coffee, Mokah Coffee & Tea, Fiction Coffee

18. Listen to Live Music

If you want to enjoy a drink and take in some live music, you can’t go wrong with Mama Tried Honky Tonk. Louie Louie’s Piano Bar is another fun option, especially for those who love to sing along.

19. Grab a Drink at ‘Yellow Rosa’

Looking for more places to grab a drink? Wit’s End, Armoury D.E., Double Wide, and of course Yellow Rosa all have awesome atmospheres and are worth visiting.

20. Visit an Old-Fashioned Speakeasy

If you want to enjoy a more unique evening experience, head through the curtains at High & Tight Barbershop to enter an old-fashioned speakeasy. The mixologists here can make a variety of old-fashioned cocktails from the 1920s that will satisfy all your cravings.