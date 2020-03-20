6 Things Not to Miss in Dallas, Texas

Dallas is an absolute gem of a city—and one of the largest, most populated in all the country. As such, you will never be short of a good time as ample opportunities to experience the southern charm, history, and hospitality of Texas are abounding. Get ready to giddy up and discover everything you need to see if you’ve got a few days to spend in this charming, cultural metropolis.

1. Take a Walk Through History

Overlooking the site of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is as important a location as any, offering a somber yet uplifting tour of one of history’s great tragedies. Then, head a few blocks east to experience the handmade charms from local vendors, artisans, craftsmen, and merchants, at the Dallas Farmers Market.

2. Stop to Smell the Flowers

Gather some local to-go eats from shops in the Lakewood district before heading over to indulge in a quaint picnic along the banks of the water in beautiful White Rock Lake Park. After that, check out the impressive scenery and beautiful blooms inside the grounds of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

3. Keep Your Head Uptown

The Uptown neighborhood, known for its collection of eclectic dining—including world-class bistros and hip cocktail lounges—is the perfect location to hobnob. Grab a cool and casual lunch at The Rustic after touring the fascinating Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum (also known as The Samurai Collection), or sample the fine fare at the Saint Ann restaurant following an afternoon shopping spree along the vibrant West Village stroll, or at the upscale Highland Park Village.

4. Get to the Art of Texas

Tour the spirited Bishop Arts District, known for its colorful street murals and diverse Oak Cliff neighborhood. Browse the shelves of independent bookstore The Wild Detectives, pick up a cutie at Emporium Pies, take in a show at the historic Kessler Theater, or shop the imaginative offerings along the whimsical Bishop Street Market.

5. Go Deep

Another must-see spot of the city is the energetic Deep Ellum neighborhood––a haven of art, culture, and all things trendy. Craft breweries and gastro-pubs, like the famous Pecan Lodge, are on-hand to satisfy those mid-afternoon cravings. For some rousing evening entertainment, check out the Bomb Factory for live music, or simply stroll the storied streets and try to spot the giant Traveling Man statues.

6. Storm the Fort

Situated on the south side of Fort Worth is a hip enclave that has fast become one of the coolest and most inclusive pockets within the Dallas city limits. Magnolia Avenue is an eclectic mix of casual and upscale dining, fantastic shopping, and a lively late-night scene. Check out Heim Barbecue for slow-cooked fare (or the equally scrumptious Spiral Diner, for vegan options). Then swing by the famous Melt Ice Cream before strolling towards the must-see Fort Worth Stockyards.

Or, if you’re up for it, hire a car and take a scenic ride out to historic Waco and experience the shops of Magnolia Market at the Silos.