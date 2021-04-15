How Deep Ellum Became Dallas’s Iconic Neighborhood

If someone really wants to experience culture and history when paying a visit to Dallas, Texas, they should include a trip to Deep Ellum in their itineraries.

Deep Ellum is one of the first commercial districts in Dallas. It was established in 1873 as a commercial and residential neighborhood and was formed for African-Americans and European immigrants, specifically.

This neighborhood was originally meant to be called “Deep Elm.” In response to the way early residents pronounced it, it soon became known as “Deep Ellum” instead.

What is there to do in Deep Ellum? For starters, the neighborhood is home to over 20 famous historic buildings, many of which are open for visitors to tour.

This collection of must-see buildings includes Robert S. Munger’s first cotton gin factory, the Continental Gin Company. It was built in 1888 and consists of several brick warehouses on Elm Street and Trunk Avenue.

Henry Ford also chose Deep Ellum to be a site for one of his first automobile plants. The building was established on 2700 Canton Street in 1914 and stayed there from then until the mid-1930s.

When it was first established, Deep Ellum attracted large groups of European immigrants. Many of them opened up their own, smaller businesses in the area, such as grocery stores, bars, and pawn shops.

These immigrant business owners were known for their willingness to accept all people, including African Americans. This was rare and noteworthy at the time. The area’s acceptance eventually led to Deep Ellum becoming one of Dallas’s first intentionally desegregated areas.

Deep Ellum has attracted plenty of business owners over the years. However, it’s always been best known for its strong music scene.

It was a popular location for early jazz and blues artists in the 1920s. It also hosted several famous musicians over the years, including Blind Lemon Jefferson, Huddie “Leadbelly” Ledbetter, Lightnin’ Hopkins, and Bessie Smith. Later, it became a favorite stop for bands like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Pearl Jam as well.

At its peak, Deep Ellum was home to over 30 live music venues and was one of the state’s largest entertainment districts.

In addition to being a hotbed for musicians of all kinds, Deep Ellum also offers plenty of opportunities for visual artists to share their work. It is home to a variety of community galleries, and the neighborhood itself is filled with street murals and public art.

Currently, Deep Ellum is home to over 100 different paintings and murals that are on display throughout the district.

Deep Ellum has hosted the Deep Ellum Arts Festival every year since 1994 as well. What started as a one-block street party has now grown to a massive free community festival with performances from over 100 artists and food and drink sold by over 30 different restaurants.

Deep Ellum certainly has something to offer just about everyone who visits. It doesn’t matter if you’re passionate about history, art, music, or just want to take in a place full of friendly faces and lots of culture. This neighborhood is a must-visit for every traveler.