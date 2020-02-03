Culture by Katerina Papathanasiou
"Memory Palace" sprawling installation created by artist Es Devlin

Es Devlin Sets the Stage for a Shift in Human Perspective

In her most recent installation, “Memory Palace,” British artist and stage designer Es Devlin used a massive space, further amplified by mirrors and visual illusion, to convey the journey of humanity – past, present, and future. The work, which just concluded a showing at the Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery in London, features noteworthy events in humanity, carved from bamboo and given life and dimension.

Katerina Papathanasiou
View of Shackleton's Antarctic hut interior

Shackleton’s Hut: Home to Hundred-Year-Old Frozen Whisky

In August of 1907, Irish Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew set sail on their 200 ton-ship, the “Nimrod,” in an attempt to be the first expedition to reach the geographic South Pole. Shackleton and his small team were met with many hardships, but also achieved many “firsts,” including climbing Mount Erebus, the world’s southernmost volcano.

Katerina Papathanasiou
"The Blue Rock," part of Fabrice Wittner's ecologically conscious project "The Northern Lights"

Fabrice Wittner Paints the Aurora Borealis in a Different Light

Fabrice Wittner is an artist with a cause. Well known for his interest in raising awareness and prevention for climate change, the French artist and photographer found a way to bring together two of his passions: art and activism. Through a combination of environmentally friendly leatherette stencils atop low-pollution prints, Wittner turns breathtaking photos of the Northern Lights into an homage on Inuit iconography.