The heart of Thailand beats thunderously for its elephants, at least that is what history and folklore have demonstrated. The relationship between the Thai people and these gentle giants features heavily throughout much of Asian iconography. But there’s more.
Es Devlin Sets the Stage for a Shift in Human Perspective
In her most recent installation, “Memory Palace,” British artist and stage designer Es Devlin used a massive space, further amplified by mirrors and visual illusion, to convey the journey of humanity – past, present, and future. The work, which just concluded a showing at the Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery in London, features noteworthy events in humanity, carved from bamboo and given life and dimension.
Tupelo, MS: The Humble Birthplace of the King of Rock and Roll
When most people think of Elvis Presley, they picture him in his famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee – a symbol of opulence and prestige. It may come as a surprise, however, that the “King” wasn’t born into the wealthy lifestyle that was virtually synonymous with his fame.
Vakkaru Maldives: A Sanctuary in the Indian Ocean
Nestled in the crystal waters of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll, the Vakkaru Maldives resort takes luxury to the next level. No stranger to accolades, the resort has won numerous awards for its ambiance and service as a destination wedding venue and honeymooners’ paradise.
Shackleton’s Hut: Home to Hundred-Year-Old Frozen Whisky
In August of 1907, Irish Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew set sail on their 200 ton-ship, the “Nimrod,” in an attempt to be the first expedition to reach the geographic South Pole. Shackleton and his small team were met with many hardships, but also achieved many “firsts,” including climbing Mount Erebus, the world’s southernmost volcano.
Fabrice Wittner Paints the Aurora Borealis in a Different Light
Fabrice Wittner is an artist with a cause. Well known for his interest in raising awareness and prevention for climate change, the French artist and photographer found a way to bring together two of his passions: art and activism. Through a combination of environmentally friendly leatherette stencils atop low-pollution prints, Wittner turns breathtaking photos of the Northern Lights into an homage on Inuit iconography.
Living Underground: The Post-Apocalyptic Allure of Coober Pedy
In 1985, Mel Gibson went head to head with Tina Turner in the post-apocalyptic action film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” The movie was set in an otherworldly, Australian landscape, intriguingly barren and completely coated in a red layer of sandstone dust.
Barbie and Ken Reimagined Living in the USSR
Throughout the years, there have been many iterations of Barbie’s Dream House marketed to young girls—almost all of them garishly impractical and idealistic. None, however, have been presented as affectingly as this.
Morocco’s Souss Valley: Where Goats Grow on Trees
Morocco is a country of vibrant sights and sounds. From its delectable cuisine to its colorful open-air markets, it appeals to each one of the five senses. In southwestern Morocco, nestled inside the Souss Valley, visitors are treated to one of the country’s most unique spectacles..
Exploring the White Sands of New Mexico
Stretching for 275 glistening square miles across the diverse landscape of New Mexico, White Sands National Park is a natural wonder, unlike any other in the United States. Its pristine sands seem to undulate in waves and patterns that change almost imperceptibly, but continuously.