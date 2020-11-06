New Speakeasy Brings a Taste of Tulum to Dallas

Two Deep Ellum staples, Basic Taco and Yellow Rosa, have come together to meet all of the people of Dallas’ food and drink needs. Located on Commerce Street at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard, you’ll find the adjoined taqueria and agave bar.

Basic Taco has humble beginnings as a food truck. It then later expanded into a simple, low-fuss taco shop selling delicious Mexico City-style street tacos. The taqueria offers a series of tasty tacos, including classics like chicken asada and carne asada, as well as vegetarian options.

On the other hand, Yellow Rosa, a hidden “cocktaileria” inspired by the beaches of Tulum and cantinas of San Miguel de Allende, serves a wide range of cocktails, including several margaritas served on the rocks. The bar (on the site of a former 1940s-era gas station) offers a variety of bottled beers, too. All of these drinks pair perfectly with the tacos served at Basic Taco.

At first, these two spaces seem to have nothing to do with each other. The fact that they adjoin might be confusing to some customers. The combination of Yellow Rosa, with its classic, rustic decor, and Basic Taco, with its modern, fast-casual dining setup, is unique, to say the least.

When you look more closely, though, you can see some complementary elements between the bar and restaurant. The side-by-side structures have been described as a tribute to the older elements of Deep Ellum and a simultaneous nod to the area’s bright future.

Both spaces are currently open for business, with COVID safety guidelines in place. Masks are required, and the owners have implemented other precautions, including installing a custom UV-air filtration system.

Basic Taco is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yellow Rosa is open Thursday and Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.