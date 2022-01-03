The Summit at Big Bend Introduces New Luxury Caves

Are you passionate about stargazing and nature but also want to camp in style? If so, a trip to The Summit at Big Bend is the perfect place for you and your loved ones to go.

This is especially true now that the glampground in Terlingua, Texas, has added new luxury caves to its list of impressive accommodations.

The Summit at Big Bend boasts the darkest sky in the lower 48 states. The property covers more than 1,000 acres of desert land and is a great destination for stargazing, hiking, off roading, and more. Whether you’re traveling for a family getaway or a team-building retreat, The Summit has everything you need.

There are plenty of lodging options at The Summit, including lotus tents and two large villas (Casa Grande, which accommodates up to 8 guests, and Casa Del Sol, which accommodates up to 4 guests). However, this year, the team at The Summit is the most excited about introducing guests to its new luxury caves.

In 2021, The Summit at Big Bend started renovations on two man-made mining caves. These caves, located halfway to the summit of Tres Cuevas Mountain in Terlingua, Texas, have been transformed into a series of stunning mountain retreats complete with modern luxuries.

Some of the most impressive features the luxury caves have to offer include:

● King-size beds

● Double rain-head showers

● Private bathrooms

● Kitchenettes with sinks, mini-fridges, and coffee makers

For those who want to enjoy relaxing, modern accommodations in a natural setting with unmatched views, the luxury caves at Big Bend are a must-visit. After all, these are currently the only cave hotel suites to be found in the entire state of Texas.

Those who want to book a stay in the Big Bend luxury caves can do so here through The Summit’s website. Pricing for one night (for two guests) is $499.