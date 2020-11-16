The 10 Best Stargazing Spots in the U.S.

Under Lucky Stars recently released a new map to the stars. This guide is perfect for amateur astronomers who want to learn about the best places in the U.S. where they can take in the beauty of the stars. It also provides insight into the country’s best national parks based on their stargazing opportunities.

Which park should you visit for your next outdoor evening adventure? Here are the ten best places to check out if you’re in the mood for some incredible nighttime views:

Great Basin National Park, Nevada



This park receives a top rating on the Bortle Scale, which is used to measure the brightness of the night sky. It has the lowest rating for artificial light, too.

Big Bend National Park, Texas



Big Bend National Park contains an entire mountain range within its borders. It provides lots of opportunities to get away from crowds and take in the sky when the sun goes down.

Redwood National and State Parks, California



Redwood National Park is home to the tallest trees on Earth. These trees don’t completely block out the sky, though, and with little light pollution, there are still lots of options for those who want to stargaze.

North Cascades National Park, Washington



Located less than three miles from Seattle, North Cascades National Park features over 300 glaciers. It’s very remote and isn’t exposed to much artificial light at night, so it’s an excellent choice for astronomers.



Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota



Voyageurs National Park is a water-based park with a series of pristine, interconnected waterways. The park also offers a stunning view of the Aurora Borealis (AKA, the Northern Lights).

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California



At Lassen Volcanic National Park in California, you’ll find plenty of volcanoes, of course, as well as fumaroles. The park is home to gorgeous mountain lakes and meadows, too, both of which are perfect for stargazing.



Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas



Texas’ Guadalupe Mountains National Park is home to the world’s largest Permian fossil reef and the state’s four highest peaks. On clear evenings, the park is a prime location for taking in the wonders of the night sky.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado



Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado features the ideal combination of dry air, a high elevation, and very little artificial light exposure. All of this put together creates the perfect stargazing environment.



Crater Lake National Park, Oregon



Crater Lake National Park is home to the country’s deepest lake. It’s a prime spot for boating and camping, and its limited light pollution makes it an excellent place to stare at the stars on cloud-free nights.

Canyonlands National Park, Utah



Utah’s Canyonlands National Park features stunning red rock formations during the day and some of the country’s best stargazing at night. The area has minimal air and light pollution, so it’s easy to get a clear shot of the sky.