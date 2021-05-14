The 8 Best Things To Do and See in Terlingua, TX

Located just 15 minutes from the Mexican border, Terlingua, Texas, has a unique vibe that travelers will love.

A bonafide ghost town with an eccentric, free-spirited, and laid-back environment, Terlingua is a great place to visit. Read on to learn about 8 can’t-miss experiences.

1. Stay in a One-of-a-Kind Location

Looking for a place to stay in Terlingua? Two of the best options are Basecamp Terlingua and Buzzard’s Roost.

Basecamp Terlingua deluxe camping bubbles are transparent tents that offer incredible views of the night skies. They also provide you to enjoy the best of both worlds, with a rustic setting and all the amenities of a luxury hotel.

Buzzard’s Roost, on the other hand, gives you a chance to stay in one of three luxury tipis. Like the camping bubbles at Basecamp Terlingua, these tipis offer stunning views and unparalleled amenities.

2. Explore the Country’s Most-Photographed Cemetery

Terlingua is home to one of the United States’ most photographed cemeteries. Terlingua Cemetery is the final resting place for everyone, from early mercury mineworkers and gunfighters to Terlingua residents.

This cemetery is a fascinating place to walk through at any time of year. If you want to see it in all its glory, though, consider paying a visit on November 2nd. Each year, on this night, a Dia de Los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) celebration is held to honor those who have passed away and are buried in the cemetery.

3. Enjoy Delicious Food

The Starlight Theatre, located at the heart of Terlingua, is the place to go if you’re looking for delicious food and drinks, as well as incredible views of the town.

Some of the most popular restaurants include:

High Sierra Bar and Grill : This is the place to go if you want to take in live music and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine or sip on an ice-cold beer

: This is the place to go if you want to take in live music and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine or sip on an ice-cold beer DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ : This food cart “meats” all your barbecue needs, with a full menu of barbecue staples, such as brisket, ribs, turkey, and sausage)

Chili Pepper Café: Looking for tasty Tex-Mex cuisine? Chili Pepper Café has got you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

4. Explore the Shops

Terlingua is full of great shopping spots, too. Whether you’re looking for souvenirs, gifts, clothing, or art, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best shops to check out during your stay:

Terlingua Trading Company : Located next to the Starlight Theatre, Terlingua Trading Company is the place to go for souvenirs, including T-shirts, books, and jewelry

: Located next to the Starlight Theatre, Terlingua Trading Company is the place to go for souvenirs, including T-shirts, books, and jewelry Earth and Fire Gallery : Also located near the Starlight Theatre, Earth and Fire Art Gallery sells a variety of local artwork and handmade jewelry

: Also located near the Starlight Theatre, Earth and Fire Art Gallery sells a variety of local artwork and handmade jewelry Many Stones : If you’re looking for natural items like rocks, gems, and cacti, as well as beautiful pottery, Many Stones is the place to go

: If you’re looking for natural items like rocks, gems, and cacti, as well as beautiful pottery, Many Stones is the place to go Painted Feather Gallery : This is another great gallery to visit if you want to see artwork or buy a piece of Terlingua to take home with you

: This is another great gallery to visit if you want to see artwork or buy a piece of Terlingua to take home with you Quilts By Marguerite : At Quilts By Marguerite, you’ll find gorgeous handmade made quilts by Marguerite herself, as well as other home goods like Mexican blankets

Galeria Chisos : Located just past Marguerite’s quilt shop is Galeria Chisos, which sells a variety of gifts and souvenirs, including jewelry, mosaics, photography, paintings, and leather items, most of which are locally made

Shot Time Liquors : If you’re looking to stock up on your favorite adult beverages, Shot Time Liquors is the place to go

5. Unwind With a Facial or Massage

Want to relax and unwind in Terlingua? If so, include a visit to Desert Lotus Healing Arts on your itinerary.

At Desert Lotus Healing Arts, you can work out the kinks and treat yourself to an unmatched massage therapy session. They also offer facials, body treatments, and rolfing, a unique type of bodywork meant to reestablish balance and promote long-term health and vitality.

6. Go on an Outdoor Adventure

If outdoor adventures are right up your alley, Terlingua doesn’t disappoint. Head to Big Bend National Park, about a 45-minute drive from Terlingua, to get an adrenaline rush.

It doesn’t matter if you’re interested in biking, hiking, or floating down the river. No matter what your preference is, there are plenty of activity options available for visitors of all ages.



7. Go Horseback Riding

Prefer horseback riding? Plan a visit to Lajitas Stables, which has locations in Study Butte and Lajitas.

Both locations are close to Terlingua, so they’re convenient for visitors. They also offer a variety of horseback riding options, from hourly horseback riding excursions to sunset rides and overnight trips. The combination horseback riding and rafting trip is also a popular choice.

8. Don’t Be Afraid to Branch Out

There are plenty of other great places to visit that are close to Terlingua, too. If you want to branch out during your stay, consider the following:

