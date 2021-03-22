10 Fun Things to Do in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District

The Bishop Arts District is one of the most unique neighborhoods in all of Dallas, Texas. Located in the center of North Oak Cliff, it’s home to more than 60 boutiques, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, art galleries, and more.

This neighborhood is rich in history, too. It was once the busiest trolly stop in all of Dallas! Since then, it’s been revamped and is now a must-see for anyone visiting the Dallas area.

Not sure what to do in the Bishop Arts District? Listed below are ten fun things to do next time you’re here.

1. Shop for Records and Comic Books

The Bishop Arts District is a great place for hipsters who are looking for new records or comic books (or both) to add to their collections.

Spinster Records offers a wide range of vinyl records, as well as apparel, books, and jewelry. Red Pegasus Comics started as a pop-up shop and is now a permanent fixture with tons of comics, collectibles, toys, and more.

2. Shop for Candles at SOCIETY by JACKSON VAUGHN

SOCIETY by JACKSON VAUGHN is the place to go for hand-crafted candles. Each Jackson Vaughn candle has a unique fragrance and a gorgeous design that will look perfect (and smell delightful) in any room of your home.

3. Shop for Plants and Flowers

Are you looking for some greenery to add to your home, some new decor, or a gift for a friend or loved one? If so, DIRT Flowers and Oasis Plant Shop are both excellent places to shop.

DIRT Flowers is a full-service florist, and Oasis Plant Shop sells tons of gorgeous greenery that can enhance any living space.

4. Support an Independent Bookstore

The Wild Detectives is an independent bookstore dedicated to nurturing community and culture in the Dallas Area. Stop by to shop for a new book and enjoy a delicious coffee at the same time!

5. Eat and Drink Sweet Treats

If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth while in Dallas, the Bishop Arts District has plenty of options. The following are some of the most popular shops in the area for desserts, drinks, and more:

● Emporium Pies

● The Salty Donut

● MELT Ice Creams

● Azucar Ice Cream

● The Merchant

● Picolé

● Craft Boba Tea

● The Natural Spot

6. Shop for Antiques and Home Goods

Do you love antiques, as well as unique home goods and gifts? The Bishop Arts District has plenty of great shops, including these:

● Urban Owl Curated Goods

● Ettiene Market

● Bishop Street Market

● DFW M’Antiques

● Fete-ish

● AJ Vagabonds

7. Eat at Delicious Restaurants

In addition to a variety of sweetshops, there are also plenty of delicious restaurants in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District. Here are some of the most popular options to try:

● Tribal Restaurant

● Sketches of Spain

● Tejas

● Eno’s Pizza Tavern

● Paradiso

● Oddfellows

● Lockhart Smokehouse BBQ

● Hunky’s Hamburgers

● Lucia

● Ten Bells Tavern

● Veracruz Café

● Boulevardier

8. Check Out Side Street Murals

The side streets of the Bishop Arts District are full of stunning murals. Strike a pose in front of one (or more), or snap some pictures to remember all the fun and funky parts of Dallas.

9. Take a Selfie at the Love Equation Mural

Looking for a place to take a picture that is extra-Instagrammable? The Love Equation Mural is a great option for you and a loved one.

10. Check Out the Site of Lee Harvey Oswald’s Arrest

Finally, if you want to add a bit of history to your trip, why not sit in The Texas Theatre, the spot where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested? If you need more great backdrops for photos, keep in mind there’s also a barbershop in the area that features a Lee Harvey Oswald mural.