Visit the Exact Spot Where JFK Was Assassinated in Dallas



On the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository (now known as the Dallas County Administration Building), located in downtown Dallas, Texas, you’ll find The Sixth Floor Museum. Everyone who is visiting Dallas ought to check out this museum, which overlooks Dealey Plaza at the intersection of Elm Street and Houston Street.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is dedicated to exploring the life, death, and overall legacy of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. It isn’t just conveniently located downtown. It’s also located at the same spot where JFK was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963 (JKF passed away 30 minutes after the shooting at Parkland Memorial Hospital, also in Dallas).

The museum’s exhibits are described as a “rich multi-media experience” that encourages people from all generations to develop an interest in JFK’s legacy and understand the events that led up to and followed after his assassination.

At The Sixth Floor Museum, the most popular exhibit is “November 22, 1963.” This exhibit provides a lot of important historical context for the date of the 35th president’s death.

Another must-see exhibit is “The Early 1960s.” It explores the social and political movements that took place throughout the 1960s when Kennedy was president. “The Trip to Texas” is also fascinating. It includes a short video that showcases some of the highlights of JFK’s trip at the time of his assassination.

“The Investigations” is another great exhibit that details the investigations into the assassination. It features several visual displays of the evidence that was gathered during the investigation, as well as a scale model of Dealey Plaza that was prepared by the FBI.

The Sixth Floor Museum is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and face coverings are required for everyone who is touring the museum.