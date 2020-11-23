Life
by Katerina Papathanasiou

Visit the Exact Spot Where JFK Was Assassinated in Dallas

Picture of United States President John F. Kennedy in the limousine on Main Street in Dallas, Texas, minutes before his assassination. Also in the presidential limousine are Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife, Nellie Connally.


On the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository (now known as the Dallas County Administration Building), located in downtown Dallas, Texas, you’ll find The Sixth Floor Museum. Everyone who is visiting Dallas ought to check out this museum, which overlooks Dealey Plaza at the intersection of Elm Street and Houston Street.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is dedicated to exploring the life, death, and overall legacy of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. It isn’t just conveniently located downtown. It’s also located at the same spot where JFK was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963 (JKF passed away 30 minutes after the shooting at Parkland Memorial Hospital, also in Dallas).

John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Paza, Dallas, Texas – Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

The museum’s exhibits are described as a “rich multi-media experience” that encourages people from all generations to develop an interest in JFK’s legacy and understand the events that led up to and followed after his assassination.

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza corner window
The corner window of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is where JFK’s accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, is said to have taken his shot – Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

 

Closer look of the corner window of the Sixth Floor Museum – Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

 

The sixth-floor corner window of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Texas – Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

 

View from one floor above the sniper’s window along Elm Street –Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

 

Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas – Photo: Katerina Papathanasiou/The Vale Magazine

At The Sixth Floor Museum, the most popular exhibit is “November 22, 1963.” This exhibit provides a lot of important historical context for the date of the 35th president’s death.

Another must-see exhibit is “The Early 1960s.” It explores the social and political movements that took place throughout the 1960s when Kennedy was president. “The Trip to Texas” is also fascinating. It includes a short video that showcases some of the highlights of JFK’s trip at the time of his assassination.

“The Investigations” is another great exhibit that details the investigations into the assassination. It features several visual displays of the evidence that was gathered during the investigation, as well as a scale model of Dealey Plaza that was prepared by the FBI.

The Sixth Floor Museum is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and face coverings are required for everyone who is touring the museum.