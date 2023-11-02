Kythnos Island: 12 Awesome Things to Do

If you’re looking to take a break from the historical wonders of Athens, consider a visit to Kythnos Island, one of the nearest Greek islands to the capital city.

Kythnos Island isn’t just conveniently located near Athens; it boasts a rich history and a plethora of exciting attractions, ranging from stunning beaches and delectable restaurants to a variety of local festivals.

With so many options available on Kythnos Island, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of must-do activities and must-see places below. Keep reading to explore the top 12 things to do on Kythnos Island.

1. Stay at Wise Luxury Suites

You’ll discover Wise Luxury Suites just a three-minute drive from the stunning Kalo Livadi beach. It’s an ideal destination for couples, friends, and small families visiting Kythnos Island.

The facility comprises three suites, each covering 40 square meters and capable of accommodating up to three guests. These suites offer a private pool, a furnished balcony, a kitchen equipped with an induction cooktop, and breathtaking views of the sea.

2. Explore Dryopida Village and the Katafiki Cave

Dryopida is a small settlement, home to just 325 people, yet it ranks as the third-largest community on the island. Nestled between two hills, it enjoys natural protection from the wind.

Strolling through the streets and alleys of Dryopida provides you with the opportunity to immerse yourself in its stunning architecture, which diverges from the traditional Cycladic style.

During your visit, don’t miss the chance to explore the Katafiki Cave, one of the island’s most prominent attractions. Situated at the center of the island, 190 meters above sea level, this subterranean wonder features a vast natural cave and artificial mine galleries.

3. Take a Stroll Through Hora

With its whitewashed houses, cobblestone streets, and churches, Hora stands as the capital of Kythnos Island.

There’s an abundance to see and experience in Hora, including the churches of Agios Savvas and the monastery of Panagia tou Nikous. Plan to spend several hours wandering through the village.

While you’re here, don’t miss the opportunity to visit Mrs. Floras’ alleyway. This enchanting lane is adorned with beautiful paintings that transport you into a fairy tale.

4. Visit Loutra’s Thermal Springs

The alternate name of Kythnos Island, Thermia, is rooted in the term “therma,” which denotes thermal baths. This name is fitting for the island, which is renowned for its unique thermal springs in Loutra. Agioi Anargyroi and Kakavou offer therapeutic benefits, addressing conditions like arthritis, rheumatism, skin issues, and gynecological problems.

While the historical use of these springs goes back to antiquity, it was during King Otto’s reign when German doctors recognized their potential. This led to the establishment of a hydrotherapy center that continues to stand today, showcasing the early bath facilities and the island’s rich history.

5. Go Beach Hopping

Kythnos Island boasts more than 70 beaches, including numerous hidden gems that remain off the beaten path. Among the most popular options are Antonides, Skylou, Gaidouromantra, and Apokrousi.

6. Enjoy Two Incredible Swims at Kolona Beach

Kolona Beach comprises a narrow strip of land that connects Kythnos to Agios Loukas, a nearby islet just off the coast. This unique location boasts fine, golden sands and offers the rare experience of sea waves lapping at you from two directions.

If you find yourself hungry, make sure to visit the Kolona Experience Restaurant for some delectable seafood.

7. Sample Sfougato

During your visit to Kythnos Island, be sure to savor some local cuisine, particularly the delightful sfougato. Sfougato is a croquette, a deep-fried roll filled with local cheese. It’s a perfect choice when you’re in the mood for a savory snack.

8. Experience a Pottery Class

Looking to get your hands dirty and try something new? Consider taking a pottery class and continue the tradition of Kythnos residents.

Pottery lessons are offered in Hora and are taught by the island’s most experienced potter. They provide step-by-step instructions to help you create a handmade souvenir that you’ll always treasure.

9. Attend Local Festivals

Kythnos Island hosts a variety of festivals and religious celebrations. Do your travel plans align with any of these dates?

August 15th: The Feast Day of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary

July 20th: The Celebration of Prophet Ilias

June 30th: The Celebration of Agioi Apostoloi

Moreover, Kythnos features several cultural events during July and August, collectively known as the Kythneia Festival. This festival showcases art exhibits, concerts, live theater performances, poetry nights, dancing, and more.

10. Explore Sailing and Boating

Kythnos offers a perfect coastline for those who have a passion for sailing and boating. You have the option to rent a boat for independent exploration or join a boat tour to enjoy breathtaking sea views and uncover the island’s hidden coves.

11. Explore the Church of Panagia Kanala

Venture to Kanala village to discover the Church of Panagia Kanala. Perched atop a hill, it offers a breathtaking view of the sea. Panagia Kanala is renowned for its unique architecture, characterized by stone arches, an atrium, and a garden.

This church was constructed in 1869, replacing a previous temple that was demolished. Today, it houses the icon of the Virgin Mary Kanala, a significant image featuring the Virgin Mary cradling Jesus Christ in her arms. Tradition holds that it was crafted by the Cretan School’s Priest Emmanuel Skordilis.

12. Savor a Variety of Sweet and Savory Dishes

When it comes to sweet and savory treats on Kythnos, you’ll have a plethora of options to choose from. Here are some of the best places to visit during your stay:

For Ice Cream and Desserts:

If you’re in the mood for something cold and creamy, make your way to Gelato di Natura Kythnos. This shop offers an array of gelato flavors, ensuring you’ll find one that piques your interest.

Kythnon Anthoessan is another excellent stop for dessert. It boasts a selection of traditional Greek and African sweets. If you’re unsure about what to order, their baklava is a particularly popular choice!

For Food:

When you’re ready to indulge in something savory and satisfying, Kythnos Island provides a plethora of options. Here are some of the top places well worth a visit:

Arias Restaurant Kythnos: If you’re in the mood for seafood, Arias Restaurant offers an array of traditional dishes, including fish soup, lobster pasta, squid, cuttlefish, and octopus caramelized with honey.

Hartino Karavi: This is another fantastic spot for those seeking authentic Greek cuisine. It’s open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining, ensuring you can savor its offerings at any time.

Margiora: If you’re looking for high-end cuisine at reasonable prices, Margiora has you covered. It’s open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, presenting delectable options throughout the day.

Arodou Seafood Taverna: As the name suggests, Arodou Seafood Taverna promises a diverse range of seafood dishes.

Psipsina: For those seeking a vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurant, Psipsina offers a variety of healthy yet satisfying options to choose from.

Ready to Experience Kythnos Island Today?

Are you prepared to immerse yourself in all that Kythnos Island has to offer? From delightful cuisine to remarkable architecture, there’s something for everyone here.

Consider adding these attractions to your to-do list and embark on the journey of a lifetime today!