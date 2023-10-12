Kolona Beach, Kythnos: Nature’s Masterpiece in Greece

While Kythnos, Greece, boasts numerous beautiful beaches, one stands out above all the rest: Kolona Beach. Located in Kolona Bay, just seven kilometers west of Hora, this sandy strip of land stretches for about 240 meters. It connects Kythnos to the island of Agios Loukos (St. Luke) and offers a unique beach experience with waves lapping at both sides.

If you’re planning a trip to Kythnos, don’t miss the opportunity to visit Kolona Beach. Discover what makes this pristine beach special and learn how to make the most of your experience below.

How to Get to Kolona Beach

You can reach Kolona Beach by land or sea. If traveling by boat, take a water taxi from Merichas – a popular choice due to its convenience compared to reaching the beach by road.

If you prefer to stay dry, Kolona Beach is approximately a 20-minute drive (nine kilometers) from Merichas and 17 minutes from Hora. Along the way, you’ll pass by the beach of Apokrousi and find yourself on a narrow dirt road with a steep incline.

For those who enjoy hiking, you can also make your way to Kolona Beach to allow for more extensive island exploration.

If you decide to follow the path leading to Vyrokastro, the ancient capital of the island, you can proceed past the beach of Apokrousi and ultimately reach Kolona. The path from Hora to Apokrousi is approximately 4.2 kilometers in length.

What to Expect

Regardless of your mode of arrival, once you reach Kolona Beach, you’ll be greeted by golden sands and crystal-clear blue waters, ideal for swimming. Here, you need not fret about gusty winds, as the beach is shielded by mountains on both sides.

Compared to some of the other beaches on Kythnos Island, Kolona Beach is less developed in terms of facilities. It’s advisable to bring any equipment you desire, such as beach chairs or umbrellas, with you.

For those eager to explore beyond the beach, a short journey to the islet will reward you with a glimpse of the St. Luke chapel. As you ascend the 400-meter trail leading to the chapel, you’ll be treated to breathtaking panoramic views of the beach, the bay, and the surrounding landscape.

Within the church’s courtyard, you’ll discover a trove of fascinating archaeological findings. Notably, you’ll encounter the church’s stone inscription, which bears the date 1772.

Dining on Kolona Beach

When you’re ready for a drink or a delicious meal, the restaurant, Kolona Beach Kythnos, is the perfect spot. It offers a comprehensive menu that includes a variety of appetizers, such as sfougata, traditional fried cheese balls made with local cheese, and tzatziki, a Greek yogurt dip infused with garlic, cucumber, olive oil, salt, and pepper. You can also savor fresh salads, seafood, pasta dishes, and delightful desserts.

Visit Kolona Beach Today

Are you ready to experience all that Kolona Beach has to offer? If so, be sure to add a visit to your travel itinerary.

Whether you want to relax on the beach or enjoy a scenic hike, there’s something for everyone here!