Delight in a Culinary Journey on London’s Vintage Train

The idea of eating dinner on the crowded tube doesn’t sound particularly appealing. However, Supperclub.tube is transforming this idea and turning it into a luxury dining experience.

Since it opened in 2018, Supperclub.tube has welcomed over 5,150 guests on board. Three nights a week, the tube carriage—which is stationed at the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum in London—welcomes diners, providing them with an incredible atmosphere (complete with dimmed lights and an excellent playlist).

Along with a distinctive atmosphere, Supperclub.tube also provides a delicious six-course meal.

The food, prepared by Head Chef Beatriz Maldonado Carreño (Bea), is inspired by Latin American cuisine. It features a combination of modern and ancestral cooking techniques, as well as authentic ingredients and seasonal produce harvested locally.

The menu changes based on the seasons, but it always offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Guests can also choose from a variety of cocktails, wines, and sodas.

Chef Bea’s menu is undoubtedly appealing and a significant reason for Supperclub.tube’s success. However, many argue that the train carriage is the true star of the evening.

The 1967 carriage comes from the historic Victoria Line, which was the first fully automatic underground railway in the world. It featured Automatic Train Operation (ATO), meaning it was essentially driven by a computer. This train is similar to the 72-stock train that still operates on the Bakerloo Line.

The decommissioned carriage contains all its original features to create an authentic experience. It accommodates up to 35 guests and offers unique seating arrangements because some of the carriage’s seats were shrunken to create additional luggage space.

Guests might feel a bit confused by the small seats at first, but they’ll quickly adjust when they experience everything else that the carriage and its impressive menu have to offer.

Those who want to experience a one-of-a-kind meal at Supperclub.tube can book their seats online.