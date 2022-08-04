Goulding’s Trading Post: Much More Than a General Store

If you’re planning a trip to Monument Valley in southern Utah, you must include a visit to Goulding’s Museum & Trading Post — also known as Goulding’s Lodge — on your travel itinerary.

Goulding’s Trading Post was established in 1924 on land purchased by Harry Goulding, a sheep trader, and his wife Leone. They were so taken with the red rocks of southern Utah that they decided to set up shop — literally — in the area.

Goulding worked hard to popularize the trading post. He even sent pictures of it to director John Ford and proposed it as a setting for his next film.

Ford was impressed by the location and shot his 1939 film Stagecoach, starring John Wayne, there — along with several other westerns at the lodge as well.

Thanks to Goulding’s marketing efforts and Ford’s filming, the area soon became a popular travel destination. Goulding responded by establishing lodging and other services to attract tourists.

Today, Goulding’s Trading Post is as famous as ever. It still serves as a motel and museum for tourists and travelers, as well as a venue for weddings and other events. It also features a wide range of amenities, including a laundromat, grocery store, gas and convenience store, and the delicious Stagecoach restaurant.

Goulding’s, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, is also located next to Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.

This park touts itself as one of the “most majestic and most photographed” locations on the planet. It features a variety of natural sandstone sculptures that range from 400 to 1,000 feet tall.

A trip to this beautiful park is a perfect complement to a visit to Goulding’s Lodge.

Those who want to book a stay can do so through Goulding’s Lodge website. There are no fees for visitors outside of room and board, and dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed.