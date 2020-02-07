8 Things Not to Miss in Southern Utah | A Road Trip Guide

Utah, as a whole, is a unique state, complete with some of the most beautiful national parks and friendly people in the country. It’s no surprise that $9.75 billion is spent in the state by tourists annually. For road trippers who are looking for an excellent destination to explore on a cross-country trip, Utah provides endless options.

Southern Utah, specifically, has its own wealth of fantastic tourist destinations for road trippers who love hiking and exploring nature. These eight travel destinations in Southern Utah are must-see places to stop.

1. Bryce Canyon National Park

This natural park is home to Inspiration and Sunset Points, two excellent places to stop for capturing gorgeous sunset photos. It is also the home of Bryce Point and the rustic Bryce Canyon Pines Restaurant.

2. Eagle Point Resort

Located in Beaver, this resort is renowned for its fantastic slopes for all levels of experienced skiers. One will be able to purchase all of their rental equipment at Skyline Lodge, which also offers snow sports lessons and a cozy cafeteria.

3. Brian Head Resort

This resort is perfect for mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, and much more. The resort’s Navajo Lodge is home to a ski and snowboarding school, as well as a children’s camp and rental area complete with dining spaces.

4. Cedar City

Cedar City is probably the ideal Southern Utah destination for travelers who enjoy both natural sight-seeing and city-based tourist attractions. It is the home of Bulloch Drug, IG Winery, and the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA).

5. Springdale

Designated as one of the “prettiest towns” in the country, Springdale is an excellent stop to add on one’s trip. At the entrance of Zion National Park, one will find the Bit & Spur, a saloon-style restaurant perfect for relaxing in after a long day of canyoning and shopping. The famous Zion Rock & Gem boasts beautiful and massive natural geodes outside of its storefront that would attract anyone’s eye – but inside, the shop is full to the brim with unique rocks, petrified wood, artwork, and much more.

6. Zion National Park

The town of Springdale is fun on its own, but the real tourist destination is Zion National Park. The park’s steep red cliffs lead to Observation Point, the best spot to get a real view of the natural wonders within the park. Zion Outfitter is a great spot to stop at for purchasing hiking and camping gear.

7. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

The sand dunes at this state park are almost otherworldly, and a must-see for a Utah-wide road trip. The park itself offers lots of lodging and activities. One can enjoy a meal at the retro Americana-themed Thunderbird Restaurant as well.

8. Kanab

Located just north of the Arizona state line, the city of Kanab is home to plenty of fun non-natural wonders for those more interested in exploring cities, including the Little Hollywood Museum, and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.