Joshua Tree Home to Massive, Warhol-Inspired ‘Invisible’ Airbnb

Joshua Tree National Park has always been a hot travel destination full of unique lodging options. Things are a little more interesting now, though, thanks to the 5,500 square-foot “invisible” house that’s available for travelers to rent.

This massive house, at first glance, seems a bit like a mirage. Upon closer inspection, though, visitors will find that it’s a stunning Airbnb made of steel and tempered glass. A 22-story skyscraper tipped on its side, this Airbnb is one of many properties maintained by Foxden Hospitality, a boutique firm that oversees a variety of impressive rentals throughout California’s deserts.



The Invisible House features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and can host up to 8 guests. From the inside, lodgers have a perfect, unobstructed view of the desert landscape. The reflective exterior still provides plenty of privacy, though.

As if the fascinating design wasn’t enough to get travelers interested in renting this house, it also features a Bose Portable Home Speaker, a Massive 86” LG 4K TV, a 100-foot solar-heated indoor pool, fully controllable outdoor LED lights, and a fire pit.

The house is a 10-minute drive to the center of Joshua Tree, which is home to many restaurants, coffee shops, and yoga studios, and a 5-minute drive to Joshua Tree National Park’s West Entrance Station.

The Invisible House was designed by filmmaker and producer Chris Hanley (who worked on famous films like The Virgin Suicides (1999), American Psycho (2000), and Spring Breakers (2012)), and Tomas Osinski, a Frank Gehry collaborator, and was inspired, in part, by artist Andy Warhol.

Warhol would regularly visit Hanley’s New York studio and, while there, made many comments about land being the “best art.” Warhol’s words stuck, and when Hanley purchased land in Joshua Tree, he decided he wanted to construct a dwelling that wouldn’t interfere with the land. Eventually, the Invisible House was born.

Those who want to experience the Invisible House for themselves can book a stay here through the Airbnb website.