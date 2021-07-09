Traveling to Texas? Check These 12 Quirky Hotels

Are you getting ready to travel through Texas? Do you want to have a unique, memorable vacation?

No matter what part of Texas you’re visiting, there’s a fun and quirky place to call your home base. Listed below are 12 options to consider.

Texas Panhandle

If you’re visiting the Texas Panhandle, consider staying in one of these locations:

1. The Goodnight Cabin (Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TX)

The Goodnight Cabin, located in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas, provides gorgeous views of the canyon rim and is a stunning place to spend a weekend.

The cabin offers everything you and your travel companions need to have a comfortable stay. The list includes a microwave and outdoor grill, plus comfortable beds (one queen-sized bed and one full-sized futon) and complimentary linens.

2. The Santa Fe Caboose (Lubbock, TX)

The Santa Fe Caboose is a fun addition to the Woodrow House Bed and Breakfast in Lubbock, Texas. This is a great place for kids and railroad buffs alike.

This fully restored caboose provides a beautiful view of the hot tub and pool. It also features a queen-sized bed, private bath, shower, TV, and kitchenette with microwave.

Central Texas

If you’re planning a trip to Central Texas, here are six interesting places to consider staying:

3. The Cell Block (Clifton, TX)

Modeled after an old-time jail cell, The Cell Block in Clifton, Texas, describes itself as “luxurious solitary confinement.” If you’re looking for a unique travel destination, this one ought to be on your radar.

A stay at The Cell Block is a great way to disconnect from the world. It doesn’t have a TV, but it does come with complimentary adult beverages, some of which are created especially for the “hotel” in partnership with a local winery, a vast collection of board games, and a record player.

4. Cypress Valley Treehouses (Spicewood, TX)

Since 2005, Cypress Valley Treehouses in Spicewood, Texas, have served as a home base to tens of thousands of travelers.

From zip lining to relaxing in hammocks, there are tons of amenities and activity options for guests of all ages. This is also a beautiful event venue and a regular location for weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries, and more.

5. Yurtopia (Wimberley, TX)

If glamping is your jam, plan to stay at Yurtopia in Wimberley, Texas. Yurtopia leads the Texas Hill Country in fun and luxurious glamping experiences.

Guests have plenty of opportunities to unwind and unplug while also enjoying incredible outdoor amenities like BBQ grills, gas fire pits, hot tubs, and plunge pools. They can also choose between six remote yurts and three community yurts, which feature private bedrooms/bathrooms and shared community amenities.

6. Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel (Round Top, TX)

If you love antiques and vintage finds, the Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel in Round Top, Texas, is one of the best places to stay during your Central Texas vacation. Made from old shipping containers, this hotel offers a fun and funky vibe that travelers will love.

Not only is the building’s exterior made from recycled shipping containers, but there are plenty of other recycled materials throughout the hotel, from old bowling alley floors repurposed as countertops to kitchen cabinet bases taken from a Brooklyn laboratory.

7. Rancho Pillow (Round Top, TX)

Rancho Pillow is a magical, 20-acre compound in Round Top, Texas. The entire compound is available for rent for those who want to host events or simply relax for a weekend (or longer) in total peace with lots of privacy.

No matter what your reason is for visiting Round Top, from a trip to the Antiques Fair to exploring the fields of Warrenton, you’ll find that Rancho Pillow is the perfect place to rest your head at the end of the day.

8. The Bloomhouse (Austin, TX)

The Bloomhouse in Austin, Texas, is a one-of-a-kind nightly rental that will make you feel as though you’ve stepped into another universe.

From its fascinating architecture, which is full of curves, twists, and turns, to its peaceful location, this is a perfect travel destination for anyone who wants to escape from the world for a day or two.

West Texas

For those who are headed to West Texas, the following three locations make great travel destinations:

9. El Cosmico (Marfa, TX)

From trailers and yurts to tepees and safari tents, El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, offers a wide range of lodging options, as well as a variety of amenities for all guests.

The list of fun and exciting amenities that you can choose from includes bathhouses, hammocks, outdoor kitchens, bike rentals, and wood-fired hot tubs. There’s something for everyone here!

10. Eve’s Garden Bed & Breakfast (Marathon, TX)

Eve’s Garden Bed & Breakfast in Marathon, Texas, is full of organic produce and flowers. It also serves as an Ecology Resource Center and features a variety of recycled goods.

Here, you’ll also enjoy delicious, locally produced food, gorgeous artwork, and plenty of opportunities to reflect and make plans for the future.

11. Basecamp Terlingua (Terlingua, TX)

If you want to stay close to Big Bend National Park in Terlingua, Basecamp Terlingua is the place to be.

Like El Cosmico, Basecamp Terlingua offers several different places to stay, including teepees, casitas, retro trailers, and lotus tents. Basecamp Terlingua also provides campsites for those who prefer to set up their own tents and trailers.

South Texas

If you’re taking a trip to South Texas, this is one of the funnest places to check out during your stay:

12. The Quarters at Presidio La Bahia (Goliad, TX)

If you love history, The Quarters at Presidio La Bahia is the perfect destination. This small apartment, which was originally used as a living space for the diocesan priests, is located in one of the last surviving Spanish Colonial Missions in North America.

The Quarters features two bedrooms, a living and dining area, plus a kitchen, bathroom, and central air and heat. It’s the perfect place to stay for a relaxing getaway.