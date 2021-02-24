West Texas-Bound? Add These 6 Spots To Your Itinerary

Getting ready to explore West Texas? Wondering which attractions and cities to visit during your trip?

Listed below are six must-see spots to check out:

1. Caverns of Sonora

The Caverns of Sonora are located about 15 miles southwest of Sonora, Texas. This stunning landmark is known throughout the world as one of the planet’s most beautiful cave collections.

When you arrive at the Caverns of Sonora, you’ll have a chance to take an intimate guided tour through the caves. You and your loved ones can also hike, pan for gemstones, and end the day with some homemade fudge!



2. Monahans Sandhills State Park

Monahans Sandhills State Park has been described as a “Texas-sized sandbox.”

It provides an up-close-and-personal view of the desert landscape and offers tons of activities for folks of all ages, from outdoor picnics and horseback riding to surfing the dunes on sand disks. You can also hike, camp in one of the park’s 26 different campgrounds, and take in some spectacular sunsets in the evening.



3. Marfa

Marfa is a tiny, walkable West Texas town. With a population of just 1,800, it’s the perfect place to visit if you want to soak up the beauty of small-town life and enjoy some gorgeous scenery and art.



One of the highlights of the area is Prada Marfa, a permanent art installation by artists Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset.

From observing the mysterious Marfa Lights to dining at delicious restaurants like Marfa Burrito and Cochineal, there’s plenty to do and see here. There are lots of great places to stay, too, including El Cosmico, Hotel Saint George, and Hotel Paisano.



4. Fort Davis & Alpine

Located just 24 miles apart, Fort Davis and Alpine are two more fun and fascinating towns to check out during your West Texas travels.

If you decide to set up camp in Fort Davis, Indian Mountain Lodge and The Limpia Hotel are great places to stay. Holland Hotel and the Maverick Inn are also excellent options in Alpine.

You’ll find many different activity options between the two towns, too, from exploring Davis Mountains State Park and McDonald Observatory to checking out The Desk at Alpine’s Sul Ross State University.

As for food, there are several fun and tasty restaurants to try, including Magoo’s Place in Alpine and Herbert’s Caboose in Fort Davis. Don’t forget to explore Cedar Coffee Supply and Fort Davis Drugstore as well!



5. Terlingua

If you want to experience a genuine old-West town, you have to pay a visit to Terlingua. Terlingua is home to a variety of exciting attractions and events, including the Chisos Mining Company, the Terlingua Trading Company, and the original Chili Cook Off.

While here, you’ll also have a chance to take a stroll through a bonafide “ghost town” that was left behind when miners lost their jobs and had to walk away. The town is full of old, decaying buildings, as well as mine shafts, a variety of ruins, and a fully operational saloon that’s a must-visit.

Want to stay overnight? Head to Basecamp Terlingua. Book your stay online and choose between several different lodging options, including tipis, casitas, lotus tents, bubbles and more.



6. Big Bend National Park

If you decide to stay in Terlingua, you’ll have easy access to Big Bend National Park.

Known as a “hiker’s paradise” with over 150 miles of trails and desert to explore, this park is full of opportunities to take in nature, camp under the stars, and enjoy the area’s unique and fascinating wildlife.

Big Bend National Park also offers other lodging options, including Chisos Mountain Lodge, Chisos Basin Campground, and Rio Grande Village Campground.

Wherever you decide to stay, if you want to grab a bite to eat, you have to head over to the Chisos Mountain Lodge restaurant for a delicious meal.