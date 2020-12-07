Artist Covers Tate Britain’s Façade With Neon Diwali Installation

Artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman has taken Tate Britain by storm with a new and eclectic outdoor art installation. This installation, titled “remembering a brave new world,” covers the London museum’s exterior with a collection of stunning technicolor LED lights.

Burman’s artwork was revealed on the 14 of November, coinciding with the beginning of the five-day Indian festival of lights, known as “Diwali.”

The project features a variety of symbols with nods to pop culture, as well as religious iconography and Burman’s own childhood memories, such as her family’s ice-cream van.

Burman’s installation also makes several statements about the UK’s imperialistic history. For example, the Britannia figure (a symbol of British imperialism) that sits on the building’s apex has been camouflaged by a Hindu goddess, Kali, who represents liberation and power. The lower region of the structure also features Lakshmibai, the Rani (queen) of Jhansi, who in 1857 was a warrior and leader of India’s resistance against the British.

When asked about the inclusion of these and other deities and historical figures, Burman said that it’s important to be critical of buildings like Tate Britain because they’re “very Eurocentric.”

“Remembering a Brave New World” is Tate Britain’s fourth annual winter commission. The public will be able to view it through the end of January.

Those who want to follow Chila Kumari Singh Burman and learn more about her projects can check her out on Instagram.