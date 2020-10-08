Airbnb Offers Chance To Spend the Night in Hell

Hell, Michigan, that is. That’s right, nestled deep in the southern region of the “Great Lakes State,” in Livingston County, lies an unincorporated community called Hell. With no defined boundaries or population statistics, Hell (as it appears on maps) is difficult to take seriously as a place name. But don’t tell that to the locals, especially the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hell, John Colone, who keeps his town’s reputation alive by indulging visitors with terrifying tableaus and horror stories.

As you can probably imagine, Hell tourism is positively booming in October. And while Halloween may not look the same this year, Colone is refusing to let COVID-19 dampen the spirits of fellow spook enthusiasts. As such, he is opening his own lair—a cozy, one-room cabin—to Airbnb guests for three nights in October and transferring his mayoral power to visitors keen on experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hell.

The property in question is everything you’d imagine it to be, decked out in swathes of crimson velvet and adorned with skulls and stained glass; outside, a bonfire (sans cauldron) awaits those looking for some al fresco toiling.

Best of all, out of town visitors can check out all that Hell has to offer, including a trip to the Hell Hole Diner and some scenic strolls through the area’s numerous hiking trails. Contrary to expectations, rural Michigan in autumn is gorgeous and looks nothing like the image of Hell (the other Hell, of course).

Mayor John’s Hell House is available to rent on Airbnb for one night only: October 18, 21, and 24, for the daily cost of $31+tax. Renters must be Michigan residents and should come from the same household to minimize risk.