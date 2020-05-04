Watch Shakespeare’s Greatest Plays for Free Online

From the comfort of your home, you can stream Shakespeare’s greatest plays for free on Globe Theater’s YouTube channel.
While the majestic Globe Theater has been closed since March 19 due to responsible COVID-19 protective measures, the audience still craves theater and entertainment during social distancing. For this reason, the English theater will be streaming some of its most prestigious past productions for free on their YouTube channel.
Some of the plays that were scheduled to be streamed are Hamlet (2018), Romeo and Juliet (2009), The Two Noble Kinsmen (2018), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2013), The Winter’s Tale (2018) and The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019). Each play will be available for two whole weeks before another one starts streaming on the channel.
Romeo and Juliet is available to watch, for free, on our YouTube channel until Sunday 3 May.
The Shakespeare’s Globe has also announced a new series, titled “Love in Isolation,” which will have the participation from several artists, including award-winning actress and director Kathryn Hunter and Christmas at the (Snow) Globe creators, Sandi and Jenifer Toksvig. The initiative is all about sharing and praising Shakespeare’s remarkable words with the world, from their respective places.
Even during uncertain times of crisis and with doors temporarily closed, The Globe Theater will continue with its mission of uniting people from around the world and dazzling them from afar. Wise words from Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry state that “now we are alone, but we are also in the company of billions, from all around the globe, finding the most inspiring ways to be alone, together.”
The Two Noble Kinsmen ⚔️ on YouTube this evening from 7.00pm
Until the pandemic reaches an end, you can help the theater reopen its doors by giving a small monetary donation. For other updates and upcoming online shows, visit www.ShakespearesGlobe.com.