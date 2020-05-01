Social Distancing and Isolation Through Anna Radchenko’s Lens

Humans weren’t made to live in isolation. Being social and forming meaningful relationships has a positive effect on mental health. In fact, the impact of being social is so profound that it can help to ward off depression and even lower the risk of dementia.

What does that mean in a world where being social can also mean sharing a potentially deadly disease? When trendy catchphrases are “social distancing” and “stay home,” can virtual connections be as meaningful?

Photographer and director Anna Radchenko seeks to explore these ideas in her two capsule-photography series, “The Melancholy Rooms” and “Baby Cribs.”

The Melancholy Rooms

There has been a debate for years about whether online relationships can be meaningful. As they have become more normal, arguments arise, showing their validity.

However, in light of recent events, things may feel a little different. People who live alone are basically cut off from physical human interaction. Fear of an unseen virus is taking precedent over caring for their mental health.

Anna’s haunting images convey the storm inside. People can watch television to pass the time and interact with others through devices, but is it truly enough?

Baby Cribs

Anna Radchenko’s second series explores a different aspect of all this isolation. As fear and uncertainty set in, people are driven back to their most basic needs. With unemployment running rampant across the country, many people are wondering what they will do when their food stores run out.

The government is taking many freedoms away. People are confined to their homes, afraid of the repercussions of going out, both from the virus and from government officials. This leads many to wonder if they are really being cared for in the best way. How far should this go? How long can it go on?

The artist’s images convey that empty sense of insecurity. Take a moment to reflect on these thought-provoking images and feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts.