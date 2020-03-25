Stay Inside and See the Sights – Google Earth Can Help

Over the next few months, and who knows how much longer after that, you will begin to notice a dramatic shift in the way that we, collectively, experience the great outdoors. With the arrival of spring and the looming summer months ahead, there is no better time to take in the natural wonders of the world around us. In theory, that is.

How can we cope with being cooped up, or at the very least, carefully distanced from others, for the foreseeable future? Google, once again, has come to the rescue.

There is no understating the fact that the National Park System is one of the United States’ greatest assets. Over the decades, millions of people have piled into cars and traversed the country, covering thousands of miles of blacktop interstate roadways, to arrive at one of the countless parks and recreation centers and bask in the breathtaking views and scenic landscapes. Montana to Delaware. Vermont to Oregon. The journeys are typical; the experiences are anything but.

Now, Google Earth is bringing such experiences to your laptop. Set out on a digital hike throughout the National Park of your choosing and take in the scenery via crystal-clear resolution for a truly immersive outdoor adventure—or as near as one can get to it. Some of the iconic locations accessible for a solo or group tour are listed below. Strap in, lace up and take off.