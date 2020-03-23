Browse the World’s Greatest Museums From Your Living Room

In this current turbulent climate of viral disease and oversharing, the need for greater access to resources—while also maintaining a degree of distance—has never been more pressing. And as trivial as it may sound in the grand scheme of things, some of those resources include creative outlets: literature, visual arts, television, cinema, music, ballet, and so forth. After all, a soulful embrace of creative stimuli can do wonders for an ailing body and mind.

Luckily, one organization has masterfully come to the aid of self-isolators, introverts, and crowd-fearing revelers in an effort to bring beauty to the browsers. Enthusiasts can now access entire art collections featured within the world’s greatest museums and galleries from the comfort of their own homes.

Google Arts & Culture has gathered an impressive collection of over 1200+ museums on its platform—and anyone with access to an internet connection can take a virtual tour from anywhere they like. To make things even more seamless, they’ve ranked the ten best virtual museums in their catalog. See if you can visit them all.

1. The British Museum, London

2. Guggenheim Museum, New York

3. Musée d’Orsay, Paris

4. National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

5. Pergamon Museum, Berlin

6. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

7. The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

8. Uffizi Gallery, Florence

9. MASP, São Paulo

10. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

If you are currently self-contained as a courtesy to at-risk audiences, or if you yourself are recovering from a bout of the COVID-19 virus, there is no better way to while away the hours in isolation than to become swept up in the magic of Monet, Manet, Modigliani—and everything in between.