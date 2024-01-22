Mont-Saint-Michel: 10 Essential Facts for Visitors

When most people think about striking French attractions, the Eiffel Tower or the Arc de Triomphe come to mind—what about the Mont-Saint-Michel, though?

The Mont-Saint-Michel is an island commune that sits in the same bay (known as the Mont-Saint-Michel Bay) as Normandy and Brittany. Its stunning abbey has long been a famous Christian pilgrimage location and has now received the coveted title of UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Whether you’ve never heard of Mont-Saint-Michel or just want to learn more about it, this guide is for you. Discover 10 fascinating facts everyone should know below.

1. It Took 1,300 Years to Build

When you see the intricacy of the Mont-Saint-Michel’s buildings, including the famous abbey perched at the top, it’s not hard to believe that it took over 1,000 years to become the site people now come from all over the world to see.

The Bishop of Avranches, Saint-Aubert, first conceived the idea to begin construction in 708 AD. He established Mont Tombe, the predecessor of Mont-Saint-Michel. Several generations of builders continued to work on the abbey, turning it into the awe-inspiring site known today.

2. The Idea to Build Came in a Dream

The idea to construct Mont Tombe (and later Mont-Saint-Michel) came to the bishop in a dream.

During his slumber, he was visited by the Archangel Michael, who instructed him to build a church on the rocky island. Initially, the bishop did not follow the angel’s orders. However, he quickly embraced the task and began working when the angel revisited him.

3. It Served as a Prison

During the French Revolution in the late 1700s, the island’s abbey served as a prison for a short time.

Several high-profile political prisoners stayed there on the orders of Napoleon I, who captured and sentenced those opposing his religious regime. The abbey/prison was dubbed “Bastille des Mers” or “Bastille of the Sea.”

4. It Has Been Replicated on the English Side of the Channel

There’s only one true Mont-Saint-Michel, of course. However, a smaller version has been constructed in Cornwall, a county located on the southwestern tip of England.

The English version is known as Saint Michael’s Mount and is also built on a tidal island. However, it is much smaller than the original. St. Michael’s Mount is one of 43 unbridged tidal islands one can walk to from mainland Britain.

5. It’s the Inspiration for Many Famous Film Castles

The abbey inspired the famous castle in the Disney animated film Tangled. It also served as inspiration for Minas Tirith, the fictional capital city of Gondor featured in The Lord of the Rings.

6. It’s Home to the Largest Tides in Europe

Mont-Saint-Michel boasts massive tidal waves reaching nearly 14 meters, surpassing heights found anywhere else in Europe.

When initially constructed, the island was inaccessible during high tides, with a tidal causeway being the sole route. Today, a more permanent path ensures convenient travel.

7. It Has More Businesses Than Inhabitants

Mont-Saint-Michel is home to dozens of restaurants, shops, and hotels, which receive millions of visitors each year (in fact, Mont-Saint-Michel is France’s most visited site outside of Paris). Despite its popularity, very few people actually call this island home. Only about 25-30 people sleep there (outside of hotel guests) on a given night.

8. It Symbolizes France’s Social Hierarchy

Mont-Saint-Michel was specially constructed to represent the social hierarchy of the time.

God is located at the top, followed by the abbey and then the monastery. Great halls exist below the monastery, and then come stores and housing. At the very bottom is housing for fishermen and farmers.

9. A Famous Omelette Was Invented There

Anne Boutiaut (also known as La Mère Poulard or Mother Poulard) was a chef who opened a restaurant on Mont-Saint-Michel in the 1800s. Her guests frequently complained about long wait times, so she decided to serve omelets while they waited for their main dishes to arrive.

People loved the omelets, with their light and fluffy texture and smoky flavor, and they soon became more popular than any other dish on the menu. Mother Poulard’s omelets (or “Omelette Mère Poulard“) are still beloved throughout Europe.

10. The English Could Never Conquer It

Thanks to its impressive construction, as well as the high tidal waves that attacked its shores, the English were unable to capture and conquer Mont-Saint-Michel despite multiple attempts throughout the Hundred Years War.

The abbey’s strong defense against England actually inspired Joan of Arc. Today, two English cannons (known as Les Michelettes) are on display as a reminder of the island’s resilience.

Explore Mont-Saint-Michel Today

Mont-Saint-Michel is an irresistible attraction, a must-visit for anyone exploring France. Step away from the vibrant sights and sounds of Paris, and embark on a journey to Mont-Saint-Michel for a breath of fresh air and captivating history lessons.