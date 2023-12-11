DistrictHive: World’s First Autonomous Podtel

It’s not a hotel; it’s a podtel — and it’s fully autonomous and self-sustaining.

DistrictHive Podtel, situated in Gorafe, Spain, is an intriguing tiny home described by its owners as “self-sustaining, eco-friendly, and carbon-neutral.” It’s promoted as a sanctuary for a diverse range of individuals, from social media influencers to digital nomads and explorers—essentially, anyone seeking a unique travel experience.

Travelers will, of course, be captivated by the picturesque desert views DistrictHive Podtel provides, as well as a stargazing lounge, photo frame outdoor shower, and an infinity anti-gravity pool. What really makes this space unique, though, is the fact that it does not require any public services to function — it generates its own water, electricity, and waste treatment, meaning it can be parked anywhere, even in places where construction isn’t possible.

All elements of the pod are powered by a convenient mobile app, controlling everything from entry lighting and temperature to the television. It’s carbon-neutral too, and can operate for up to four days on solar-charged batteries.

DistrictHive Podtel is certainly an eco-friendly destination, but it doesn’t require guests to be “crunchy” if that’s not their vibe.

Guests will have the ability to adjust all elements of the pod to suit their tastes, as well as high-speed mobile internet to keep them connected to the outside world. They will even have instant access to artisanal food and drinks thanks to automatic locker dispensers that they can pay for on-demand.

The podtel’s current location has been featured in various high-profile videos and photoshoots, including the XPENG electric car launch in the EU, the Netflix series Black Mirror, and numerous fashion house launches.

Interested in booking a stay at the DistrictHive Podtel? Now’s your chance. Schedule your trip online through the Airbnb listing today.