Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat: Your Nature Escape in Emerald, VIC

If you love the idea of glamping but wish to do so in an eco-friendly way, Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat in Australia brings you the best of both worlds.

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Emerald, Victoria, this stunning retreat offers plenty of options for you to get away from it all and recharge while immersing yourself in the area’s natural beauty.

Discover everything Alkira has to offer, including its various lodging options, below.

About Alkira

Alkira is a unique and luxurious adults-only glampground designed to offer guests a memorable and comfortable outdoor escape. All lodgings are carefully planned and decorated to ensure guests have everything they need, from morning coffee and tea to cozy beds for a relaxing night.

Several animals call this hobby farm home, including cows, horses, alpacas, ducks, lambs, and geese. Guests are welcome to meet and greet the animals, although they cannot enter their paddocks (animal feeding tours are available for those who prefer a more interactive experience).

The Cabin

The Cabin is a tiny home featuring one bedroom (with a single bed), one bathroom (plus an outdoor bath), and a beautiful outdoor kitchen. It’s also a favorite among Airbnb guests, boasting an impressive average rating of 4.94 stars.

The Cabin’s bedroom features large glass doors that open onto a charming patio, providing the perfect setting to enjoy the scenery and breathe in some fresh air.

The Yurt

Visitors to Alkira can opt for the Yurt, another Airbnb favorite boasting an impressive average rating of 4.96 stars. It features one bedroom with a cozy queen-sized bed and a bathroom complete with a rain showerhead. Yurt guests can also take advantage of several offerings, including carefully curated picnic and breakfast hampers, as well as in-house massages.

The Safari

The Safari is Alkira’s newest glamping option. It features a stylish safari tent with comfortable furniture, including a queen-sized bed, zippered windows, and open-air sections for guests to take in the fresh air and mountain/garden views. Perched on a hillside, the Safari offers unparalleled panoramic views.

Guests staying at the Safari will have access to a private outdoor shower and bathhouse as well.

Amenities

All guests, regardless of their chosen dwelling, will have access to the following amenities:

Linens and towels

Provided breakfast

Indoor heating

Outdoor fire pit

Well-stocked kitchenette

External toilet and shower

Games, radio, books, and magazines

Book a Stay Today

Whether you’re drawn to the Cabin, the Yurt, or the Safari tent, Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat has the perfect accommodation for you. Reserve your stay today through the Airbnb website!