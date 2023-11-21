Torfhús Retreat – Your Icelandic Haven in the Golden Circle

Torfhús Retreat strives to harmonize traditional Icelandic culture with relaxed eco-luxury. The accommodations showcase a series of rustic, wood-lined torfhús structures, each providing unparalleled views of Iceland’s snowy mountains and the nearby Langjökull glacier.

Guests can choose from two lodging options: Torfbær, designed for up to two guests with one bedroom, and Torfhús, which accommodates up to four guests with two bedrooms.

Torfbær suites measure 30 square meters, while Torfhús suites boast 60 square meters of space. Crafted from reclaimed oak, both options feature rustic-painted walls and handcrafted furniture.

All guests enjoy access to a cozy living area, private veranda, coffee machine, a selection of herbal teas, and a minibar restocked daily. Additionally, a shared geothermically heated veranda and a geothermically heated basalt stone pool provide the perfect relaxation spots after a day of outdoor exploration.

The Golden Circle and Other Attractions

Torfhús Retreat offers convenient access to the Golden Circle, renowned as one of the world’s most famous driving routes.

While exploring the Golden Circle, you’ll have the opportunity to visit Þingvellir National Park, often anglicized as Thingvellir. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its location on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

Guests can also embark on a day trip to Þjórsárdalur Valley, immersing themselves in its stunning waterfalls, or opt for a superjeep expedition into the Highlands.

Beautiful Views in Every Season

Anytime is the perfect time to visit Iceland and savor all that this stunning country has to offer. Each season delivers a unique experience.

In winter, indulge in daytime snow play and marvel at the famed Northern Lights by night.

Spring unveils verdant landscapes adorned with an abundance of wildflowers. The longer days make it the ideal time for exploring waterfalls and glaciers as well.

When summer arrives, seize numerous opportunities to connect with fellow travelers eager to embrace the wonders of round-the-clock daylight.

Come fall, relish the enchanting spectacle of changing leaves and revel in the clean, crisp air. This season also marks the emergence of the Northern Lights, offering you a chance to catch a glimpse before your departure!

Experience Iceland’s Wonders Today