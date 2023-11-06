Discover McElmo Canyon’s Cliff House Getaway

If you love the idea of a Colorado mountain getaway, a visit to The Cliff House is the perfect choice.

Nestled on the slopes of Sleeping Ute Mountain within the scenic embrace of McElmo Canyon and seamlessly incorporated into the sandstone rock, this stunning structure is just 40 minutes from Mesa Verde and 20 minutes from Cortez. It provides easy access to some of the most breathtaking vistas, as well as a series of fascinating petroglyphs.

The house is also landscaped with native species that bloom throughout the summer, offering beautiful and distinct scenery for guests to enjoy all day and into the evening.

Despite its rustic exterior, The Cliff House offers a range of amenities, including internet access. The Airbnb hosts intentionally do not provide a television in hopes that guests will be inspired to disconnect (at least somewhat) and fully experience everything the area has to offer.

Guests should be aware that the property is located at the end of a single-lane dirt road. The road is safe for passenger cars, but visitors should drive slowly and watch for wildlife. Cows and horses sometimes linger on the road, too, and guests may have to wait a minute for them to pass.

Plenty of wildlife calls the desert, where the house is built, home, including foxes, geckos, deer, marmots, bobcats, mountain lions, and a variety of insects. The house is weather-tight, but insects may sometimes find their way indoors.

To book a stay at The Cliff House, simply visit the Airbnb website. Don’t forget that you can enjoy a discount for stays longer than five nights!

For those who wish to stay in McElmo Canyon but can’t find available dates at The Cliff House, the hosts also provide another nearby property rental—a newly built loft space converted from an old barn.