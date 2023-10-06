Sculpted Splendor: The Jatayu Bird Monument in India

India boasts stunning artwork and architecture, including Jatayu Earth’s Center, featuring the world’s largest bird sculpture. This 200-foot-long, 70-foot-tall, and 150-foot-wide masterpiece not only captivates visually but also represents a mesmerizing Hindu legend. Dive into the sculpture’s story below.

The Legend of Jatayu

The Hindu epic, Ramayana, features frequent references to Jatayu, a divine bird. In one such tale, Jatayu attempts to save Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, from the demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

Despite Jatayu’s best efforts, Ravana managed to chop off his wings, leaving the bird badly injured and fallen atop a hill.

Fortunately, Jatayu was still alive when Lord Rama came looking for his wife. Lord Rama sensed that the bird’s life was ending and blessed him with “Moksha,” a transcendent state that occurs when one is released from the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

The Sculpture

The sculpture of Jatayu is designed to depict the bird’s pain and agony. It is also dedicated to “Women’s Safety and Honor,” commemorating Jatayu’s efforts to protect Goddess Sita.

Adjacent to the sculpture, there is a small body of water, said to have been formed when Jatayu’s beak struck the ground. Legend has it that this water played a role in Jatayu’s survival until Lord Rama found him.

How to Reach the Hilltop

Visitors can take a cable car or hike up an 826-step trail to see the world’s largest bird sculpture.