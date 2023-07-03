Idaho’s Cozy Eco-Hotel: The Big Potato Experience!

Although Idaho’s official nickname is “The Gem State,” most people don’t think of precious stones when considering it. Instead, they envision everyone’s favorite carbohydrate: potatoes.

Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolf understands the strong association between Idaho and potatoes. She has even capitalized on it by offering visitors a stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel on her property.

A visit to the Big Idaho Potato Hotel is a must for those seeking the most authentic Idaho travel experience. Kristie promises it’s the perfect place for anyone who loves “the fluffy feeling you get when you eat Idaho potatoes.”

The hotel is made from a six-ton, 28-foot-long, 12-foot-wide, and 11.5-foot-tall potato constructed from plaster, steel, and concrete. This massive spud was featured in the Big Idaho Potato Tour, hosted by the Idaho Potato Commission.

For seven years, the potato traveled across the contiguous United States on the back of a semi-truck. Today, it sits on a 400-acre farm south of Boise.

Wolf designed the potato’s interior, turning it into a stylish and comfortable dwelling complete with power outlets, a mini fridge, a collection of records, and a custom-built bed.

The potato hotel has been revamped to be quite comfortable. However, there are also options for those who want to venture out. For example, they can visit the silo-turned-spa to soak while stargazing. They can also meet and pet the adorable Jersey cow that roams the property.

Guests will be pleasantly surprised to learn that, besides being cute and cozy, the Big Idaho Potato Hotel is also eco-friendly.

The walls are made of 10-inch-thick expanding foam for optimal heating and cooling. It also features an 8×60-inch underground pipe that acts as a natural air conditioner. A sink located above the toilet also redirects the water that would go to the tank.

As a bonus, the hotel is situated just 20 miles from downtown Boise, making it easy for guests to explore one of the country’s fastest-growing cities.