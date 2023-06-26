Cozy Up in Oregon’s Cocoon Cottage Airbnb

Oregon is well-known for its stunning scenery, from picturesque coastlines to fresh green forests. For those looking for a cozy and quiet place to spend time in the Pacific Northwest, The Cocoon Cottage Airbnb is one of the best spots to book.

Located on the edge of Tenmile Lake, The Cocoon Cottage provides an amazing place to sit (or lie) back and decompress. Visitors can arrive by boat or car—either way, they’ll love the secluded area surrounded by ferns and pine trees.

The Cocoon Cottage is a unique structure that resembles a caterpillar’s cocoon—hence, the name. It also offers comforting options for everyone, whether you want to go off the grid for the weekend or stay connected to the outside world.

Indoors, visitors will find a variety of ways to entertain themselves, from high-speed internet and a premium sound system to a vast board game and book collection. They can also rest on a queen-sized memory foam mattress and enjoy a full-size bathroom with a standing shower.

Outside, they’ll have access to a cowboy bathtub that overlooks the lake, a wood-fired sauna, a fire pit, and a private dock with a two-person paddle boat that they are welcome to use to explore the lake’s coast.

A stay at The Cocoon Cottage offers easy access to many of the area’s amenities. For those who want to get to know the locals, the Airbnb is just 15 minutes from Lakeside and 30 minutes from Coos Bay. For nature lovers, they’re just 30 minutes from beaches and coastal dunes, and 60 minutes from waterfall hikes and the famous sea lion caves.

Guests who plan to drive to the property should note that the driveway is steep and often wet, making it challenging for two-wheel drive vehicles to navigate. An all-wheel drive vehicle is recommended. Alternatively, guests can park at the top of the driveway and hike down.

To book a stay at The Cocoon Cottage, visit the Airbnb website today.