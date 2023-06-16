Casa Tiny: Tranquil Retreat in Mexico’s Coastal Paradise

Mexico is full of beautiful and unique lodging options for travelers. However, “Casa Tiny,” designed by the architect Aranza de Ariño and made from concrete and native hardwood, has an exceptionally distinct appearance.

Casa Tiny is located beyond Puerto Escondido, a popular surf town in the state of Oaxaca that is known for its many pristine beaches. Visitors have easy access to a private beach and are just a brief stroll away from experiencing the town’s gorgeous ocean views.

Guests at Casa Tiny will enjoy its open plan and minimalist layout. It’s perfect for those who enjoy simple, streamlined spaces and want lots of quiet, alone time while on vacation.

The house features an open mezzanine bedroom, bathroom, kitchen (with a brick oven for pizza making), and swimming pool to accommodate up to two guests. Pets are also welcome on the property, making it a great destination for those who want to vacation with their furry friends.

According to de Ariño, the inspiration for Casa Tiny came from the famous book, “Walden,” by Henry David Thoreau, an American author and naturalist.

In the book, Thoreau describes the years he spent living in a cabin in the woods without any of modern life’s distractions. Guests can easily have a similar experience at Casa Tiny, even if they can only stay for a couple of days before returning to the “real” world.

Casa Tiny has a 4.84-star rating on the Airbnb website with (at the time of this writing) 559 reviews. Visitors have described it as “truly stunning,” “absolutely beautiful,” and an “incredible oasis.” Clearly, people are happy with the space de Ariño has provided.

Those who want to book a stay at Casa Tiny can do so through the Airbnb website. Rates start at $217 per night.