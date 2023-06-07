Experience Elkmont’s One-of-a-Kind Synchronized Firefly Show

One firefly floating around is beautiful, but when thousands of fireflies light up simultaneously, it feels downright magical.

You can witness this enchanting scene firsthand at Elkmont in the Smoky Mountains National Park. Learn more about this amazing event below.

About the Elkmont Fireflies

The Elkmont fireflies, also known as the Sugarlands Visitor Center fireflies, are unique because they all light up at once. But why does this happen?

The synchronized lighting is connected to the fireflies’ mating ritual.

Adult fireflies spend about a year as larvae, crawling on the forest floor. Once they mature, they have just 21 days to find a mate.

Male fireflies flit through the forest, flashing in harmony to attract their mates, while female fireflies mark their location from the ground with two quick blinks.

When Can You See the Elkmont Fireflies?

The fireflies have different mating seasons that occur throughout the summer. However, they are most active from late May to early June.

The biggest and most popular firefly event takes place during the first week of June at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. To observe the fireflies as clearly as possible, it is recommended to venture out right after dark, from 9 pm to 12 am.

Things to Know About the Annual Synchronous Fireflies Event

If you plan to see the fireflies at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you’ll need a parking pass. The passes are for vehicles carrying seven or fewer passengers.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, parking passes are distributed through a lottery system. Lottery applicants must pay a $1 application fee, and winners receive a parking pass, which costs $24. Only one lottery application per household is allowed.

How Long Does the Event Last?

Most people spend about 3-4 hours at the park, including time to park and walk back to their cars at the end of the night.

What Should You Bring?

Bring a camping chair or blanket to sit comfortably in the viewing area. Additionally, make sure to have a flashlight covered with red or blue cellophane to avoid interfering with the fireflies and their mating rituals.

What Are the Rules?

Along with covering your flashlight, there are a few other rules you’ll need to follow. For example, visitors are expected to always stay on the park’s trails.

Guests are also prohibited from catching (or attempting to catch) the fireflies. Remember, you’re in their space and must watch them respectfully.