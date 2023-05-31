Take a Wild Ride at Kruger Shalati Train Hotel

Kruger Shalati, located in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, combines some of the exciting aspects of a vacation: a luxury pool, a one-of-a-kind destination, stunning views, and a glimpse of incredible wildlife.

Also known as The Train on the Bridge, Kruger Shalati is named after the African warrior queen Shalati. A 19th-century ruler, she was one of the first female warrior chiefs to lead the Tebula clan, an offshoot of the Tsonga tribe that resided in the bush near the Murchison Mountains.

Shalati was known for her strength and bravery, particularly when it came to wielding a war axe to protect her people.

Kruger Shalati features 31 rooms: 24 Train Carriage Suites and seven Bridge House Suites. All of the rooms are designed with comfort in mind, featuring glass walls for unobstructed views of the Sabie River and beautiful African design-inspired decor.

The hotel also offers three swimming pools, including a unique overhanging pool that extends from the bridge. It has an inviting lounge, reception area, and dining space that serves traditional African fare. Guests can also choose from a variety of wellness activities, such as massages, manicures, pedicures, and facials.

Room rates vary based on occupancy and size, ranging from R3 825 (the per-night rate for children over 12) to R11 188 (the per-night rate for an adult in a single-occupancy suite). Lower-priced SADC rack rates are also available.

In addition to the guest’s room and access to the hotel’s common areas, rates also include all meals, house drinks, and two game drives per day. During game drives, guests can expect to see a wide range of wildlife, including hyenas, lions, elephants, and crocodiles.

A trip to Kruger Shalati is an excellent choice for travelers who want to try something new and experience an incredible blend of rugged wildlife and luxurious resort accommodations.

Those interested in visiting the Train on the Bridge can book their stay through the hotel’s website.