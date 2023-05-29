Float Above the Ocean at La Tagua Airbnb

For travelers who love ocean views, it doesn’t get much better than La Tagua, a luxurious Airbnb in Navidad, Chile.

This 25-square-meter cabin is made of pine and oak, mimicking the natural landscape of the region. Its most intriguing characteristic, though, is that it’s built on stilts, giving visitors the illusion of floating above the ocean.

La Tagua, named after a local bird species, also boasts a stylish and streamlined layout, complete with massive floor-to-ceiling windows. This design allows guests to enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed views of the sea day and night.

La Tagua was masterfully designed by Croxatto & Opazo, an architecture firm based in Santiago, Chile. It has garnered attention in numerous publications, including Wallpaper magazine and ArchDaily. Bobby Berk, the design expert on the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” has also recognized it as one of his favorite Airbnb properties.

This “floating” cabin can accommodate up to two guests and offers a double bed in its bedroom, as well as a fold-out bed in the living room.

Additionally, it provides a well-equipped kitchen, a private balcony, and an indoor wood-burning fireplace, perfect for creating a cozy ambiance after a day at the beach. Guests will find almost everything they need for their stay, with the exception of towels, which they must provide themselves.

For those interested in visiting La Tagua, please note that it is accessible only by stairs—specifically, three flights of stairs. This means you’ll have an opportunity to get a great workout during your stay.

The Airbnb hosts also strongly encourage visitors to travel to the destination in a cross-country vehicle, especially during rainy weather, as the road can be challenging to navigate otherwise.

La Tagua currently boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating based on 195 reviews. Guests have described it as “so peaceful” and a “one-of-a-kind experience” with a “gorgeous view of the beach.”

To book your stay, please visit the Airbnb website.