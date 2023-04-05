Texas Welcomes World’s First 3D-Printed Hotel

These days, you can 3D print everything from toys to organs. Soon, Marfa, Texas, will also welcome the first 3D-printed hotel on the planet, called Sunday Homes.

Sunday Homes is set to be built on the popular glampground, El Cosmico.

At the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, hotelier Liz Lambert (creator of El Cosmico, Hotel San Jose, and The Saint Cecilia) announced the new project. She explained that she and her team have partnered with the Austin-based 3D-printing firm Icon and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), a Danish architectural firm.

The collaboration with Icon is particularly noteworthy, as this company also has a contract with NASA to build the first homes in space—specifically on the moon and Mars.

In a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, Lambert explained that her long-term vision for El Cosmico is to provide spaces that “add to the experience for both guests and locals,” such as a pool, hammam (a Turkish bath), and skills-building workshops. She added that her collaboration with BIG and Icon allows her to fulfill this dream with the help of 3D printing technology.

Lambert also announced that she has plans to relocate El Cosmico to a more expansive location (60 acres) north of Marfa to make room for the existing glamping facilities and the 3D-printed buildings. The new grounds will also feature a luxurious infinity pool, bathhouse, and various communal areas.

Plans for the Sunday Homes buildings include two, three, and four-bedroom structures ranging from 1,200 to 2,200 square feet, all with impressive views of the Davis Mountains.

Construction on Sunday Homes is expected to start in 2024. However, bookings for rooms at the 3D-printed hotel will become available this summer.

Those interested in receiving updates (including first dibs on booking their room) can visit El Cosmico’s website.