Unwind in Style at Calilo Hotel on Ios Island, Greece

Nestled amidst the sun-kissed rocks of Ios Island in Greece, lies the Calilo Hotel – a haven of tranquility that promises to transport weary travelers to a world of unparalleled luxury and serenity.

But what sets this oasis apart from the popular hotspots of Mykonos and Santorini is its unwavering commitment to conservation. At the Calilo Hotel, guests can bask in the beauty of nature without harming it, making for an unforgettable escape that’s as mindful as it is indulgent.

The hotel’s owners believe they don’t have to damage the earth to accomplish their dreams. That’s why they’ve dedicated their “mental, emotional, and financial resources” to preserving the island’s unique “cultural and natural heritage.”

The eco-friendly, beautiful hotel offers incredible accommodations, including a collection of one, two, and three-bedroom suites. It doesn’t matter if you prefer a cozy one-bedroom or a more expansive space. Calilo offers a suite that suits your needs.

One of the most popular options is the Passage to Love Suite, which is a top recommendation for couples. The suite boasts a remarkable feature that sets it apart: a one-of-a-kind water passage spanning over 25 feet, leading to an indoor cave pool. With stunning views of both the gardens and mountains on one side, and the beach on the other, this suite offers a truly unique and breathtaking experience.

The Joy Suite is a frequently requested dwelling for families. This 75-square-meter two-bedroom suite offers plenty of privacy. The primary bedroom features a king-size bed and ensuite bathroom (with shower and bathtub), and the second bedroom features a single bed and ensuite bathroom (with shower only). All guests can enjoy a 52-square-meter furnished balcony that overlooks the Aegean Sea.

Regardless of size, all of the hotel’s dwellings offer an impressive array of amenities, including 24-hour room service, in-room breakfasts from 8:30-11:30 am, daily room cleaning and turndown service, and free internet. Pets are also allowed for those who want to travel with their furry friends.

