nortehaus: An Intriguing Nordic-Japanese Hybrid

Have you ever wondered what you get when you combine Nordic and Japanese design influences? nortehaus — a high-end retreat, away, but not too far from the city — shows exactly what this looks like.

Located just two hours from Toronto, Canada, nortehaus is an above-ground house surrounded by trees and rivers. It provides a grounding and relaxing space for travelers who want to experience “all things hygge.”

nortehaus features a minimalist design with natural textural elements and wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the surrounding nature to take center stage. Its design was inspired by the “perfect balance of sharp lines and curbed flows” found in nature.

nortehaus accommodates up to four guests, and pets are welcome.

The primary bedroom provides a queen-sized 12-inch memory foam mattress, an ensuite bathroom, and a large bathtub perfect for soaking and relaxing. It also offers an incredible view of the forest, so visitors can fall asleep and wake up surrounded by nature.

The second bedroom also offers a 12-inch memory foam mattress and an ensuite bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling tiled shower.

Between the two bedrooms is an open-concept space that serves as a living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen is fully equipped and provides visitors with everything they need to prepare delicious meals and snacks.

A free washing machine and dryer are available in the unit, which also offers complimentary wifi and air conditioning.

nortehaus is so cozy that it’s not uncommon for visitors to want to spend all their time resting indoors. However, if they do want to venture out, they can take a short walk to the riverfront for swimming in the summer or cold plunges in the winter.

Those who want to book a stay at nortehaus can do so through the Airbnb website. To see more pictures of the house and the forest where it’s located, you can follow nortehaus on Instagram.