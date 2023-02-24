Why Multnomah Falls Should be on Your Bucket List

Whether you’re an Oregon native or planning a trip to the Beaver State, you must visit Multnomah Falls at least once! Located just 30 miles east of downtown Portland, Multnomah is Oregon’s tallest waterfall (and the second highest year-round waterfall in the United States) at 620 feet.

What can you expect when you visit the falls (besides a stunning view, of course)? Find out below!

Where Does the Water Come From?

The water of Multnomah Falls comes from underground springs. These springs originate on Larch Mountain, which is an extinct volcano located right above the waterfall.

How Were the Falls Formed?

Multnomah Falls was formed millions of years ago due to several volcanic events. According to National Geographic, waterfalls often form from volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and other significant events that disrupt and shift stream beds.

Sacred Ground

Multnomah Falls is considered sacred by the area’s local Native American tribes – specifically the Multnomah tribe.

One story says the falls were created because a princess wanted a private place to bathe. The falls were offered as a gift to win her favor.

Another legend states that the princess jumped from the cliff and sacrificed herself to save her people from a life-threatening disease. When her body was discovered, her father prayed for a sign confirming his daughter had been welcomed into the afterlife. The universe responded with water instantly falling from the cliff’s edge, and Multnomah Falls was formed.

Historic Sites

A historic lodge was built at the base of the falls in 1925.

Today, the lodge serves as a visitor center and gift shop, perfect for those who want to remember their trip. It also features a restaurant that is open seven days per week.

Things to Do

The area surrounding Multnomah Falls features several hiking trails. These trails lead visitors to different viewpoints, each offering a unique and beautiful perspective of the falls. At night, the falls are illuminated for visitors’ safety and a more dramatic, picture-perfect view.

An Exciting Attraction All Year Round

During the winter months, the waterfall often freezes, and incredible ice formations develop. Photographers and ice climbers come from all over to witness the fascinating frozen falls.

Visit Multnomah Falls Today

If you’re looking for an exciting place to hike or just want to see some stunning Oregon scenery, a trip to Multnomah Falls will satisfy all your desires. Plan a visit today to see for yourself what it’s all about!