Explore Namibia’s Untamed Wilderness at Shipwreck Lodge

Namibia’s Skeleton Coast is famous for the numerous shipwrecks that have occurred on its shores. It now has another claim to fame, though: It’s home to Shipwreck Lodge, an intriguing travel destination located at Skeleton Coast National Park.

A stay at Shipwreck Lodge provides incredible opportunities to explore the remote African wilderness, from the dry riverbeds to the roaring dunes, and take in the unusual plants and wildlife that call the area home. Guests will also get to learn more about the history behind the Skeleton Coast, including the infamous shipwrecks.

Shipwreck Lodge has ten rooms, eight of which include twin or double beds, and two larger cabins that can accommodate extra beds if needed (children of all ages are welcome).

Each room offers an en suite bathroom with an indoor shower and is solar-powered (they also have a wood-burning stove for chilly nights). Guests will also enjoy complimentary laundry service and have access to wifi (although you won’t want to spend much time online when there’s so much to see and do outside!).

The following are some of the most exciting activities you and your traveling companions can enjoy during your stay:

Day excursions to visit the Mowe Bay seal colony . This trip includes several other thrilling stops, including the Suiderkus and Karimona shipwrecks, Westies Diamond Mine and the remnants of the Ventura Bomber

Drives to the roaring dunes for quad biking (available only in the mornings) and sandboarding

4×4 drives along the Hoarusib River (which features the Clay Castles and chances to spot unique, desert-adapted wildlife)

Beach lunches (weather permitting)

Whether you want to enjoy a relaxing lunch or an active adventure in the great outdoors, you’ll find plenty of options at Shipwreck Lodge.

Guests can stay at the lodge year-round (summer lasts from November to April, and winter lasts from May to October). To book your stay, enquire online today.