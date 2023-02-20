Unleash Your Wild Side at Lion Lodge in the UK

When most people picture a vacation in the UK, they don’t imagine coming face-to-face with a lion. At Lion Lodge in Kent, though, you can do exactly that!

Lion Lodge is part of the Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent (about 90 minutes away from London). It’s the most luxurious overnight space at the hotel and gives guests an opportunity to literally sleep with the reserve’s African lions.

The Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve offers two Lion Lodges named Kikuyu and Jibana. These lodges are modeled after loft buildings in Manhattan and are built within the lions’ habitat.

Each lodge features floor-to-ceiling picture windows in the master bedrooms, providing guests with an incredible view of the 600-acre reserve and the lions that roam it. They offer open-plan living areas, too, which open onto private gardens that overlook the reserve.

Guests who stay at the Lion Lodge will have plenty to do during their stay. In addition to observing the lions from bed or relaxing in their private gardens, they can also explore the lodge in golf buggies or go on afternoon safaris.

If you opt for a safari experience, you’ll get to see lions and many other intriguing animals. The reserve is divided into South American, Asian, and African experience zones, each with its own unique setting and wildlife.

You’ll never have to venture away from the reserve (unless you want to, of course) during your visit, even for food. The reserve offers multiple on-site restaurants and cafes, from authentic Italian food to fresh Moroccan cuisine. You’ll always have something delicious to enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Do you want to stay at Lion Lodge? Pricing starts at £1,650. Future guests can book their stay online or by phone.