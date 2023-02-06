Cannon Beach: An Iconic Destination on Oregon’s Coastline

When most people think of scenic beach getaways in the US, they envision traveling to Hawaii, California, or Florida. Before booking a trip to one of these destinations, consider exploring Cannon Beach in Oregon instead.



According to National Geographic, Cannon Beach has earned a reputation as one of the world’s “100 Most Beautiful Places” and one of “America’s Best Beach Towns.” It’s no surprise why this gorgeous sandy beach, located about 80 miles (130 km) west of Portland along the Oregon coast, is considered a state landmark.

Along with pristine sand and crashing waves, visitors to Cannon Beach will also get to check out Haystack Rock, a 235-foot ((72-meter) basalt sea stack that rises from the edge of the shoreline. This rock formation was created by lava flows millions of years ago, and it remains a state-protected marine environment to this day.

At low tide, visitors can walk to Haystack Rock, search for colorful sea stars, or explore the tidepools. During the spring and mid-summer, they can also see Tufted Puffins.

Located above the high-tide line, Haystack Rock is safeguarded by the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. This habitat provides a safe home for various seabirds and presents opportunities for visitors to observe them.

In addition to visiting Haystack Rock, travelers can enjoy plenty of other attractions while exploring Cannon Beach. For example, there are numerous beach walks and gallery walking tours, public art walking tours, and bird-watching tours. You can also check out the area’s numerous shopping opportunities, including gift shops, specialty shops, bookstores, home decor stores, and more.

Those who want to visit Cannon Beach can choose from a variety of places to stay, from hotels and oceanfront lodging to bed and breakfasts, RV parks, and campsites. Many of these locations are pet-friendly, too, so you can bring the whole family!