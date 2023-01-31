Discover the Majestic Underwater Waterfall in Mauritius

From hikers to divers, adventurers of all kinds love to come across a stunning waterfall. However, have you ever seen an underwater waterfall?

If you travel to the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, about 1,240 miles off the southeast coast of Africa, you’ll have a chance to see one firsthand.

According to Culture Trip, the island sits on an ocean shelf raised above seabed level with a gradual slope leading a 2.5-mile drop down to the ocean floor.

Sand and silt deposits run off in a way that mimics a waterfall and makes it seem as though the whole island is being pulled down a massive drain. The marine landscape also presents several stunning shades of blue.

The best way to see the underwater waterfall is from the air. Luckily, many helicopter tour options exist for travelers who want to catch a glimpse. From above, you’ll get a one-of-a-kind view of the water and many other impressive sites.

If you’re looking for more fun things to do after viewing the underwater waterfall, Mauritius certainly doesn’t disappoint. Visitors to the island can soak up the sun on Pereybere Beach, which is an excellent option for less-experienced swimmers because of its calm waters.



Travelers may also enjoy taking a trip to the end of the Le Morne Peninsula to see the basaltic monolith. This area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site because it served as a shelter for runaway enslaved people during the 18th and early 19th centuries.

Mauritius is currently fully open to all tourists and travelers. As of July 2022, visitors are not required to test or self-isolate before they can vacation here, so it’s a perfect getaway for those who want to enjoy an island vacation.

Additional travel information is available through the Mauritius Now website.