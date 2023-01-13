Finca Victoria: A Premier Retreat on Vieques Island

Uncover a hidden gem of natural beauty and serene ambiance at Finca Victoria (or La Finca) on the idyllic island of Vieques, a true haven just seven miles off the east coast of Puerto Rico.

The bed and breakfast describes itself as a farmhouse-style destination at the heart of the island. It sits on a hill (at one of the highest points on the island) with impressive cross-ventilation for maximum temperature control and is surrounded by lush vegetation.

Because of its position, Finca Victoria offers some of the best island views with hardly any light pollution, meaning you can easily see the stars at night (even, sometimes, the Milky Way).

All rooms at Finca Victoria (Meeshel’s Cabin, Nuria’s Suite, Sahar’s Treehouse, The Invisible Cottage and The Baez-Haus) have been decorated with local vintage furniture, giving them their own distinct designs and stories. They also include essential amenities like private facilities, basic kitchen utensils, mosquito nets, and ceiling fans.

Sylvia, the owner of the B&B, named each room after an important person in her life. They all pay tribute to her friendships and long-lasting relationships.

In addition to relaxing in their stunning rooms, guests at La Finca can also enjoy a variety of activities, including the following:

● Visit El Livin (“living room”), which features an indoor lounge area with books, board games, and a bar offering complimentary coffees and herbal infusions

● Tour the edible garden, where much of the food served at La Finca is grown

● Grab a meal or snack from the ayurvedic kitchen, which is open 24 hours

● Shop at the boutique store and gallery

● Take a yoga class

● Visit the ayurvedic apothecary for natural products and remedies

There’s something for everyone at La Finca, whether you want to kick back and relax or participate in healing activities for your mind, body, and soul.

Those who want to book a stay at Finca Victoria can do so through the B&B’s website.