Stay Overnight With Wolves at Canada’s Parc Omega

Do you love the finer things in life but also have a taste for adventure? If so, Parc Omega in Quebec, Canada, has got you covered.

At Parc Omega, visitors get a chance to sleep alongside some of Canada’s most incredible — and dangerous — wildlife. From gray wolves and coyotes to moose and bison, you’ll get to spend time up close and personal with a wide range of wild creatures throughout your stay.

Parc Omega features two cabins — named Alpha and Omega. These cabins are the first in North America to include panoramic, floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the wildlife park’s gray wolf enclosure. Larger groups can also set up shop in the wolf chalet or the wolf lodge.

During your stay, you’ll be just inches from the pack, with just a thin panel of glass between you and nature.

The 53-square-meter wolf cabins accommodate up to four guests and feature contemporary yet cozy decor. Prices start at 559 $CA.

Visitors will have access to all the essentials, including one queen size and one double bed, a slow-combustion fireplace with wood included, and kitchen basics (refrigerator, microwave, dishes and cutlery, electric baking tray, and Nespresso coffee machine). They can also enjoy a covered patio and outdoor firepit.

The 107-square-meter wolf chalet and 126-square-meter wolf lodge both accommodate up to six guests (prices start at 759 $CA and 859 $CA, respectively). They offer slightly larger spaces with the same amenities as the wolf cabins.

In addition to incredible views of the park’s animals from their cabins, all guests also have easy access to a private boardwalk, which provides a different perspective of the park’s wolf and bear populations.

Those who want to book a stay at Parc Omega can do so through the park’s website.