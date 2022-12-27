Escape to Paradise: A Guide to The House of AïA

When the weather outside is frightful, nothing sounds more enjoyable than a beach vacation. If you’re planning a warm, sunny getaway for the new year, consider visiting Palmaïa, The House of AïA, in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The House of AïA touts itself as a “natural” and “forward-thinking” wellness and spa resort. It boasts oceanfront swim-up suites, a jungle spa, and multiple gourmet restaurants featuring delicious, locally sourced, plant-based meals.

For guests who want to return from their travels feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, a trip to the House of AïA is an excellent choice. Guests can choose from multiple enjoyable and relaxing activities, including those discussed below.

Mind Classes

The resort’s mind classes provide visitors with opportunities to explore the “internal worlds” of their beings. Options for mind classes cover the following topics:

Gravity Control, Meditative Concert, Natural Art, Mind Control, Deep Healing Mantras, Talk with the Shaman, Meditation, Art Class, Constellations

Movement Classes

Movement classes allow guests to care for their bodies, minds, and spirits. Options include:

Pranayama, Tai Chi, Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Therapeutic Yoga, Geometry of Power, Ancestral Dance, Chi Kung, Full Body Workout, Handcrafts, Dance for Peace, Harmonic Singing

Ceremonies and Rituals

Guests can choose from holistic mind, body, and spirit ceremonies, including the following:

Tibetan Bowls, Gong Bath, Awakening Ritual, Transmutation Ritual, Cacao Ceremony, Soul Reading Circle, Gratitude Ritual, Prehispanic Cleansing Ritual, Forgiveness Ceremony, Sacred Women’s Circle

On-Demand Activities

The House of AïA also gives guests a chance to participate in several on-demand activities that allow them to explore ancient wisdom and mysticism:

Soul Purification, Soul Reading, Sound Healing, Tarot, Transpersonal Astrology, Astrology Partner, Temazcalli Ceremony, Personal Trainer, Yoga, Energetic Cleansing, Deep Stretch Therapy

For a fun, relaxing, and spiritually healing vacation, plan a trip to The House of AïA today. Visit the resort’s website to book your stay.