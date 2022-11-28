Tivoli Barn Offers Travelers a Break From City Life

Even the most dedicated city dwellers can use a break from the hustle and bustle. The Barn in Tivoli offers one of the best options for those who want to relax in a rustic — yet still comfortable and inviting — environment.

Tivoli, New York — about two hours from New York City — is home to a renovated barn that can accommodate up to five guests (including children aged one and up).

Winter at the Barn has been described as “pure hygge” — a Danish word for coziness and contentment.

This 2.5-level, open-plan structure features three sleeping nooks, each offering “partial privacy,” — meaning that the only rooms with doors are the two bathrooms.

The three sleeping nooks (one with a king bed, one with two twin trundle beds, and one with a single bed) all feature Casper foam mattresses for maximum comfort. The destination also features efficient heating and cooling systems, a wood-burning stove, a full kitchen, an outdoor fire pit, and a seasonal gas grill.

The Barn sits on 4.5 acres of land and shares the property with the host’s home. It is conveniently located close to the village of Tivoli, making it easy for guests to take a walk to pick up staples, browse cute shops, or enjoy dinner and a drink at the local pub.

The Barn also provides easy access to other Hudson Valley villages and stunning nature walks. It is an excellent place for people to get away and unplug. However, for those who still need to get work done, it also offers “great wifi and cell reception.”

Over the last several years, the Barn has been featured in many travel publications, including Afar, Dwell Travel, and Travel & Leisure.

Those who want to book a stay can do so through the Airbnb website. Rates start at $495 per night.