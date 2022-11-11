Buffalo Bill’s House Is the Perfect Spooky Sleepover Setting

The film “The Silence of the Lambs” might be over 30 years old, but it’s just as scary as ever. Horror lovers can now take the spookiness up a level by staying at the home of the movie’s villain, Buffalo Bill.

The house, which sits an hour outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the township of Perryopolis, is available as an Airbnb.

Chris Rowan, who works in the film industry as a prop stylist and art director, purchased the property (built in 1910) in 2020 for a mere $290,000.

Rowan saw the listing on a horror fan website and decided that he had to have it. He was inspired to convert the property into a horror-themed travel destination and even sells hand-made lotion (a nod to Buffalo Bill lowering lotion down a well to his victims to soften their skin for his sewing machine) onsite.

In an interview with Thrillist, Rowan said that if anyone had told him he’d be manufacturing and distributing body lotion out of a home in rural Pennsylvania, he would have called them “bat-sh*t crazy.” It seems you truly never know where life will take you.

In addition to taking guided tours of the property and exploring the newly renovated house, visitors can participate in plenty of activities during their stay, from canoeing and kayaking to golfing and snowboarding. The property is close to many hiking and biking trails, wineries, and breweries.

In a statement published on the property’s website, Rowan says that his passion for film and his profession in the industry led him to the opportunity to purchase Buffalo Bill’s House. He plans to recreate the well and workshop from the movie and give fans “the most unique photo opportunities.”

Those who want to take a virtual property tour can do so by clicking on the video below. They can also book a stay here.