One of the World’s Most Luxurious Hotels Is In Utah

When they think of luxury hotels, most people think about world-famous landmarks like New York’s Plaza hotel or Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. However, your list has a big hole in it if you haven’t included Utah’s Amangiri hotel.

Amangiri is a combination of two Sanskrit words: Aman, which means “peace,” and giri, which means “mountain.”

When you first arrive at the Amangiri property, which sits on almost 1,000 acres of land, you’ll understand why this hotel received its name. It appears like a mirage in the middle of the desert and offers an incredibly tranquil experience.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner have named Amangiri one of their favorite travel destinations, and it’s not hard to understand why.

In an article published by Thrillist, writer Juliet Izon described Amangiri Hotel as “transportive,” both emotionally and metaphysically. Izon explained that upon arrival, guests are directed to set their cell phone clock back an hour to align with the nearest town’s time zone (which is an hour behind the rest of Utah).

After setting the clock back, visitors are taken to their luxury rooms, which include king-sized beds, massive bathrooms, sitting areas, and personal outdoor fire pits with unobstructed views of the desert. Plenty of smaller touches also enhance the experience, from unlimited snacks in the pantry to house-made hand sanitizer in the bathrooms.

Attendants are always ready to meet guests’ needs, too. Izon noted that when she picked up the phone to call reception, it didn’t even ring because someone was waiting to take her call immediately.

During their stay, Amangiri’s guests can choose from various activities, including via ferratas (protected climbing routes) and more relaxing options available at the spa.

Those who want to book a fun, life-changing stay at Amangiri can do so through the hotel’s website.